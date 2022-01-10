CHAIRS BY JIMMIE MARTIN
Each piece of furniture we create is fully bespoke, we work collaboratively with our customers to create unique pieces of art that have a personal resonance for the client. Our chairs encapsulate what the Jimmie Martin brand represents; traditional luxury, punk sensibilities and a quirky irreverence. We take a traditional chair and inject colour, smother in metallics, cover in luxury fabrics, spray with graffiti and personalise with hand painted artwork. Creating a new and daring addition to any room.
Furniture production in our West London workshop takes around 12 weeks.
Visit our website to see the full collection
www.jimmiemartin.com/chairs/
Please contact us if you would like to feature our chairs
info@jimmiemartin.com
02079381852
