nookary the specialist online UK retailer of sustainable and ethical household essentials adds NEW nookary Probiotic Air Freshener and nookary Probiotic Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner to its probiotic refill range.



The products join the recently launched nookary All-Purpose Probiotic Cleaner, the natural all-purpose household probiotic cleaning spray with refillable pouches. The trio of planet-saving household products are all as high performing as they are eco-friendly – and also smell amazing.

Evocatively scented with natural essential oils, they come in a beautifully designed, amber-coloured refillable, recyclable glass spray bottle that any eco-aware, style-conscious homeowner will be proud of.



nookary Probiotic Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner - £9.50 for refillable starter bottle; £22 for bottle + refill pouch

Developed and made in the UK, the unique, VOC-free, non-toxic probiotic formula uses specially selected live Bacillus strains of bacteria to keep your carpets, upholstery and fabrics fresh with a long-lasting clean.



The natural, pet safe formula can be used at different concentrations to shampoo and condition soft furnishings and carpets while deodorising and cleaning. Great for spot-cleaning too, the formula penetrates deep into fibres to tackle and eradicate stains and smells caused by food, drinks and pet spills.



The amber glass spray bottle comes with formula ready to be diluted with water. Once diluted, a bottle lasts for two weeks on average. Each refill pouch contains enough concentrated probiotic formula to provide around 10 bottles worth of diluted cleaning solution. Simply add water, shake and you’re ready to go!



Fragrance options are: Sicilian Lemon (Lemon & Bergamot), Tranquil Moments (Peppermint & Eucalyptus) and English Garden (Honeysuckle & Pear); and fragrance-free Beautifully Bare.



nookary Probiotic Air Freshener - £15 for refillable starter bottle; £27 for bottle + refill pouch

This delicious-smelling Probiotic Air Freshener cleanses the air in your home and then works behind the scenes to break down and remove bad odours for good. Great for whenever you want to give your home a little uplift (just before guests arrive for example), to create a fresh and welcoming space you can feel proud of. It works by using an odour counteractant within the product that binds to any existing odour molecules, preventing them from being detected by the nose. The probiotics in the product then degrade the organic matter causing the smell.



Fragrance choices are Sicilian Lemon, Tranquil Moments and English Garden. There’s also a Bare Essentials which has no fragrance ‘cover up’ but still works at tackling the bacteria or organic matter causing the smell.

All nookary cleaning products are refillable so no more plastic bottles piling up under the sink or being thrown into landfill.



Effective, non-abrasive cleaning that’s good for you, your home and kind to the planet



Probiotic expert and leading UK biochemist Dr Emma Saunders says “Instead of using harsh, toxic chemicals that can be abrasive and can themselves release unwanted toxins to the air, probiotic formulas work with nature using beneficial bacteria to cleanse surfaces of unpleasant bacteria by using living, beneficial micro-organisms (microbes) which need energy to thrive and multiply. And their energy comes from consuming the unwanted bacteria from the surfaces.”



“By releasing specific enzymes according to the type of bacteria that is present, the probiotic microbes multiply to overwhelm the harmful bacteria leaving an inhospitable environment that they cannot survive in, reducing odours, as well as the risk of transferring bacteria from surfaces to the mouth.



“In fact, research in clinical dental and hospital settings has demonstrated that probiotic cleaning is better than using chemical disinfectants which usually eliminate surface pathogens immediately but are ineffective in preventing recontamination and pathogen regrowth occurring within a few hours after cleaning.” (Ref 1,2)



nookary’s Jacqueline Smith adds: “Other biological products often contain enzymes that are sensitive to temperature and pH and have a very limited, short-term effect on your surfaces, or contain multiple strains of non-targeted bacteria that compete against each other instead of waging war on surface bacteria. nookary Probiotic Cleaning and Air Freshening range contains an effective blend of Bacillus organisms, all of which have been selected for their ability to quickly degrade organic materials such as grease, fats, proteins, starch and oils that build up on surfaces over time.

“Not only that, but nookary’s probiotic cleaner also matches a specific Bacillus strain to target and breakdown individual organic compounds that ensures maximum efficacy. The Bacillus strains were also screened for compatibility to ensure they do not compete against each other but instead individually thrive as they work to eradicate germs and eliminate odours.”



Sustainable and Recyclable

• Bottles – nookary’s Probiotic home cleaning and air freshener range come in beautiful amber coloured glass bottles that are designed to keep and refill, time and time again. Even the attractive typographical bottle labels are eco-friendly, made from hardwearing sustainably sourced wood pulp, printed with vegetable-based inks and are 100% palm oil free. The refillable bottle means no more plastic bottles piling up under the sink or being thrown into landfill. If and when it does need replacing, the bottle can be recycled with normal glass recycling.

• Refill Pouches – the reusable refill pouches are completely waste-free. Made from multi-layered plastic, they are sturdy enough to be sent ack to nookary to be refilled over and over again. When they finally become unusable, they are recycled by nookary’s recycling partner, whilst you’ll be sent a replacement pouch.

• Packaging – when you receive your delivery, all of the packaging is kept to a minimum, is plastic-free and made from recycled paper that can be reused or recycled at home.





Natural & Evocative Fragrances



nookary’s Probiotic home range delivers healthy, safe, effective cleaning and freshening while leaving an amazing fragrance in its wake. Using natural essential oils, the non-toxic fragrances are designed to bring a sense of freshness from the outdoors, evocative of happy places, into the home.



Tried and tested by consumer testing groups, there’s a choice of three gentle yet irresistible scents: Sicilian Lemon: Lemon and Bergamot combine to deliver a sweet, citrusy, fresh scent of the Mediterranean in the summer; English Garden: the earthy sweetness of Honeysuckle and Pear evoke memories of dewy Spring mornings in the garden and the nectareous fragrance of long summer days; Tranquil Moments: the tranquil, cool and refreshing notes of Peppermint and Eucalyptus blend for a calming spa-like aroma. The mellow yet revitalising scent brings and inviting freshness to your home. There’s also a non-scented option available – Beautifully Bare – for those who prefer the gentle touch of unscented cleaning products.



Where to buy? Available from www.nookary.com



Quick Check - Eco credentials



Probiotic Cleaning Forumula is:

- Non-toxic, VOC-free, natural probiotic

- Biodegradable

- Cruelty-free

- Palm oil free

- Natural fragrances

- Vegan



Packaging is:

- Bottlesare glass, reusable and (eventually) recyclable

- Refillable packaging is reusable, refillable, recyclable

- Palm oil free



About nookary

nookary is a specialist online retailer of sustainable and ethical household essentials. Founded in 2020 by Jacqueline Smith, an ex-techpreneur, nookary was created to help consumers make choices that are better for the planet and that make them feel good about themselves and proud of their toxin-free home environments. Aimed at facilitating these small changes which will add up to a big difference, Jacqueline is now launching nookary’s own brand range of sustainable, toxin-free, eco-friendly refillable cleaning products that really work. nookary’s range is produced in the UK, and distributed from the company HQ in Surrey. nookary is a 1% For The Planet member, and a member of the Virgin Start-Up Programme.



About Dr Emma Saunders

Dr. Emma Saunders is leading UK biochemist and general manager of Genesis biosciences, the Cardiff-based global biosciences company which develops technologies using bacterial strains to provide innovative solutions in areas ranging from commercial cleaning to bioremediation to household odour control. Dr Saunders has a PHD in biochemistry and a degree in genetics with physiology from the University of London.



