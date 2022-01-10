10th January 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has launched a hire service for the multi award-winning test and measurement solutions from AEM.



Mayflex partnered with AEM in November 2021 to bring their innovative solutions to the UK, providing customers with a greater choice and more options when it comes to testing. The TestPro CV100 model has the quickest Cat6A autotest at just 6 seconds, just a third of the time required by some alternative offerings on the market today. The TestPro CV100 kits also come with a 3-year extended warranty package which means no additional costs over that period to keep the tester updated, calibrated and even repaired should they experience accidental damage.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented ‘Since the launch of AEM in the UK we’ve had a fantastic response from our customers, we ran 16 webinars up until 16th December where numerous customers attended to find out more about AEM and their tester range. We’ve also conducted many product demonstrations and the sales in the initial months have far exceeded our expectations, as our customers have realised the technical and financial benefits of choosing AEM.’



Ross continued ‘We do understand that for any installation company the initial outlay to purchase testers can be quite considerable. To this end we will be offering our customers the opportunity to hire an AEM tester on a weekly basis, as and when required, at a competitive weekly rental price. This also gives customers the chance to try the AEM TestPro or Network Service Assistant to see the many benefits on offer and experience the ease of use, before they decide to buy one.’



Ross continued ‘Customers can trust AEM, they have won multiple awards over recent years, their testers are approved by all the major manufacturers for warranty purposes and more are being added all the time.’



Ross concluded ‘We will be running more webinars and regular ‘Hands on AEM’ demonstration days throughout the UK during 2022 to show the many features and benefits of the range – more details will be available shortly via our website.’



For more details on the AEM Hire Service and for features and technical specifications of the range visit the Mayflex website. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for details on any special introductory offers.