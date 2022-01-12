Like the team at Define Tech, openness is in our DNA – we’re excited to see how this partnership evolves

LONDON, UK – January 12th, 2021: Define Tech Ltd, developers of the OpenStack-based LMX Cloud platform has partnered with SUSE, a global leader in innovative and enterprise-grade open source solutions, to build an AI-optimised Cloud infrastructure for Kubernetes-orchestrated workloads at scale.



For most industries, the term ‘Cloud-native’ is a popular goal for organisations that are striving to become more agile and mobile in terms of how and where they deploy their mission-critical applications. LMX Cloud simplifies the cloud-native journey for any organisation at any scale. By optimising traditional Openstack for high performance workloads, LMX delivers everything from bare metal infrastructure, to virtualised service models and containerised applications with on-demand Kubernetes provisioning.



SUSE Rancher, a leading container management platform designed for teams adopting Kubernetes containers, addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters. Combining LMX Cloud software, with SUSE Rancher enables organisations to create multi-tenanted, secure, containerised environments with all of the additional capabilities and features that SUSE Rancher brings, such as telemetry and ease of management, and the ability to operate across both private and hybrid cloud environments including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.



Sheng Liang, President of Engineering and Innovation at SUSE comments: “Our customers tell us that flexibility and agility are their primary concern. They want to be able to pivot and shift with rapid market changes and want the freedom to work in a variety of clouds, with any mix of technologies. Our partnership will bring this much-needed flexibility to a variety of industries. Like the team at Define Tech, openness is in our DNA – we’re excited to see how this partnership evolves.”



“We see a trend within the industry where Kubernetes is becoming the de-facto platform for running workloads and applications. This partnership with SUSE Rancher strengthens our LMX offering by combining our own expertise in the HPC arena with an industry leading product for managing containerised services. This combination of capabilities means we have an incredibly strong product offering that can accommodate a broad range of applications across many different verticals” adds David Power, CTO at Define Tech.



For organisations that are already running their own Kubernetes environments, this unique offering allows admin and DevOps teams to deploy Kubernetes workloads on both LMX private cloud as well as public cloud platforms in a hybrid manner without the usual vendor lock in that invariably comes with proprietary Kubernetes managed services.



About Define Tech Ltd.

Define Tech is a global provider of cloud technology solutions, with capabilities and expertise across the entire IT supply chain. The ISV is focused on helping companies design and implement their desired technology strategy, by coupling the right software, cloud, and storage solutions at the right price, while managing and optimising the wider software estate. For more information on Define Tech, visit www.define-technology.com



About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management, and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs nearly 2000 people globally and is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.suse.com.