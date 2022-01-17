17th January 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is delighted to announce an exclusive agreement to be the sole distributor for Wavestore VMS solutionsin the UK.



Mayflex has distributed Wavestore for many years and the relationship is now moving on to become an exclusive partnership. Wavestore is well-known for its innovative and unique technologies. Wavestore provide highly secure, intelligent open-platform video management solutions (VMS).



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented ‘We are really pleased to move our partnership with Wavestore to the next level. Wavestore is a fantastic product. Being a completely open platform offers so many benefits, complementing both our existing security portfolio and the wider markets.”



Ross continued ‘Wavestore is a British product and with their R&D team here in the UK, this adds a layer of flexibility to any customers that require features to be developed for their specific security applications. The Wavestore roadmap is exciting and will feature Cloud based products and solutions very soon.”



Wavestore VMS software is truly independent and open-platform, allowing you to create best-in-breed security and surveillance solutions that mix-and-match technology from the world-leading brands. Whether it be CCTV, Access control, intelligent video analytics, intrusion detection, audio, intercom, lighting, control room environment, Wavestore is the platform that pulls it all together.



Mark Claxton, Wavestore Managing Director commented, ‘We are really excited to move to an exclusive arrangement with Mayflex, they are the ideal fit for Wavestore with their consultative approach to solution selling and being able to offer the complete converged solution, from Infrastructure products via Excel, through to the best-of-breed security solutions we both share relationships with. With our exclusive partnership, this brings us closer together and creates opportunities for further growth into 2022 and beyond.’



For more details on the Wavestore features and benefits please either visit the Mayflex or Wavestore website or contact your Mayflex representative or the security sales team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for further details on Wavestore.