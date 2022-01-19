Not only will MEATER Plus help millions to cook their meal to perfection this Valentines, it also makes an excellent gift for foodies

Stay at home lovers can ensure their culinary endeavours are restaurant quality this Valentine’s Day, with help from MEATER Plus. If you prefer the intimacy of a table for two in your own home, then the completely wireless smart meat thermometer can take away all of the stress of under or over cooked meat, ensuring that the star of your favourite meal is cooked to absolute perfection.



The MEATER Plus has a smart guided cook system ensuring you can serve up tasty, succulent and satisfying meat or fish with very little effort. Why not impress your date with a mouth-watering taste sensation? With MEATER Plus you can cook any new cut with absolute confidence without any poking or prodding.



After connecting the MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet, the patented MEATER technology, provides you with estimated cooking times, monitors your meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices when your meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. It also means you can concentrate on the trimmings and spending extra time with your Valentine, instead of being distracted by cooking times.



It’s so simple – even if you are a complete novice in the kitchen. Using MEATER Plus, you can wow with your new culinary skills, and we guarantee that if it is your partner that normally always ensures a meal is on the table, then they will feel loved and appreciated with the gift of a night-off from the kitchen.



Not only will MEATER Plus help millions to cook their meal to perfection this Valentines, it also makes an excellent gift for foodies. If you are looking for a unique and useful gift for a dinner party hero, busy family dinner chef, or BBQ enthusiast, they are sure to enjoy the feature-rich, smart MEATER Plus wireless meat thermometer. You can currently save £22 on the MEATER Plus Ultimate Gift Bundle.



MEATER has celebrated over eleven million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. If you need some inspiration this February 14th, check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



In stock now from MEATER, RRP £99.



ABOUT MEATER

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods.

Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at https://www.meater.com.

