Joe Calzaghe CBE and Darren Barker launch a Global Sports Management company called International Sports Group (ISG)



Cardiff, Wales On Wednesday 19th January 2022 at midday in the Enzo Calzaghe MBE boxing gym in Newbridge, South Wales a new boxing sports management company was launched by Joe Calzaghe CBE and Darren Barker called International Sports Group (ISG) the message they want to convey, is that the company is For Champions by Champions.



International Sports Group is a new Sports Management Group created by two great friends and sporting superstars Joe Calzaghe MBE, CBE and Darren Barker.

They have both experienced all the trials and triumphs that the boxing world has offered. They want to help future boxing champions achieve their goals with the best all round guidance and support. There is no denying the strength in contacts and connections that Joe Calzaghe CBE and Darren Barker have globally. ISG states that every possible need is met for the fighter they manage and represent. Joe Calzaghe CBE and Darren Barker are keen to create the perfect environment to develop a stable of world champions.



"We always begin managing fighters with the end in mind and pave the way for them with the best fights, opportunities and challenges. This is so that they can enjoy the moment and focus on what matters now. We understand that as managers we can only take people as far as we ourselves have gone. The experience we both have as former World Champions is unrivalled , this helps us to guide fighters to avoid the pitfalls, wrong turns and to leverage every opportunity fully.



Most boxers only reach 20% of their potential and capacity due to having the wrong people around them and in their corner, we are ready to change that. This is about creating something with high integrity and honesty, for fighters that want their management team to be in the ring with them and International Sports Group ISG are ready.” Founders Joe Calzaghe CBE and Darren Barker



A percentage from every purse will be given to The British Boxing Board of Control which is a charitable trust set up to look after past fighters that want to reconnect or have fallen on hard times, current fighters to increase safety and to support future fighters every step of the way.



“To us this is more than just a business. We have both had life changing experiences because of boxing and we want to give back to a great sport.” Darren Barker



International Sports Group (ISG) have had financial backing from an investor and reputable businessman called David Rothwell. David Rothwell is the director of the Sydney based Winten Property Group. Winten Property Group is a family owned company which has been operating for fifty years. The group is currently working on 24 projects within Australia with an end value of around $2bn AUD. David is forty eight years old and is married with three children, they live at Whale Beach on Sydney’s northern shoreline.



- ENDS –



For further information, please

contact Sian on T: +447496031556 E: Sian@siangunneyconsulting.com



Notes to editors:



Media link here to use

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t9ybksjtcz0dhbf/AADPkTUtNjr7BtgKQ...



Video link online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQjhvrXPXNE



To arrange an interview with Joe and Darren please contact agency@siangunneyconsulting.com



For all management enquiries please contact info@internationalsportsgroup.com

www.internationalsportsgroup.com



Business Partners International Sports Group:



Joe Calzaghe CBE

Welsh Joe Calzaghe CBE is the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in boxing history, having held the WBO title for over 10 years. Joe Calzaghe is the greatest boxer Britain has ever produced. In a professional career spanning 15 years, he has fought 45 times and never been beaten - Undefeated 46-0. Holder of: WBO, IBF, WBC, WBA & The Ring Champion:

Joe Calzaghe is a former WBO, IBF, WBC, WBA & The Ring Super Middleweight Champion and The Ring Light Heavyweight Champion. Calzaghe won the biggest fight of his life, defeating the legendary Bernard Hopkins in Las Vegas; a victory that earned him the Ring magazine light-heavyweight crown, and the title he has waited longest for GQ's Sportsman Of The Year. Joe Calzaghe is class, warm, funny and a true family man who has often shunned the limelight. He retired in February 2009 with an undefeated record of 46-0 and as a reigning World Champion. Joe was winner of Sports Personality of the Year in 2007 and awarded the CBE in 2008. His film, Mr. Calzaghe, tells the story of Joe's unbeaten boxing career.



Darren Barker

Londoner Darren Barker is a British former professional middleweight boxer who competed from 2004 to 2013. British 2009, Commonwealth 2007 to 2009 and European middleweight champion 2010 to 2011, IBF middleweight champion 2013. You might know him best for his World title win against Daniel Geale in summer of 2013. He's a friendly, fun loving and charming bloke who's had a decorated amateur and pro career. His British, European, Commonwealth and World Title belts are proof of his inner spirit, drive and ability inside the ring in reaching the very highest accolade in the world of boxing. Barker has his 12x3s gym in London, one of two that also operate as fitness gyms. Darren works alongside host Chris Lloyd presenting Matchroom’s Before the Bell online boxing show.



David Rothwell

International Sports Group (ISG) has had financial backing from an investor and reputable businessman called David Rothwell. David Rothwell is the director of the Sydney based Winten Property Group. Winten Property Group is a family owned company which has been operating for fifty years. The group is currently working on 24 projects within Australia with an end value of around $2bn AUD. David is forty eight years old and is married with three children, they live at Whale Beach on Sydney’s northern shoreline.



Best Wishes



Sian