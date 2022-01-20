January 2022, London: The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival announces its long anticipated return to London this summer, from Saturday 16th – Sunday 17th July 2022. The capital’s ultimate culinary and travel celebration will bring the very best of the world’s food scene under one roof, for immersive experiences, world-class chef demonstrations, and exclusive menus.



• The festival returns to London for the first time since 2019

• Taking place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July at London’s Business Design Centre

• The stellar line-up of chef experiences and talks includes Jose Pizarro, Grace Dent, Fuchsia Dunlop, Olia Hercules, with more to be announced

• Tickets are on sale now, starting from £10



Hosted at London’s Business Design Centre across two days, guests will be immersed in a series of culinary adventures including workshops and Masterclasses from some of the world’s greatest chefs. With culinary experiences from the UK, Mediterranean, Asia and beyond, the festival is set to bring the very best flavours from every corner of the globe.



At the festival



Main Stage: Heading up the main stage on Saturday’s kick-off day will be critically acclaimed Spanish chef and restaurateur Jose Pizarro followed by author, food writer and specialist in Chinese - particularly Sichuan - food, Fuchsia Dunlop. Further names include celebrated British chef Jack Stein and Ukrainian writer and chef Olia Hercules.



On Sunday, celebrity chef Aldo Zilli will give visitors a tantalising glimpse into an Italian kitchen alongside Korean-American TV chef Judy Joo’s ‘Korean Soul’ cooking. Foodies can also look forward to a special discussion with journalist and food critic Jay Rayner.



Speakers’ Corner: Alongside live demonstrations, a brilliant selection of hosts will be on hand, including Chris Bavin and Katrina Ridley. Visitors can also head to Speakers’ Corner to catch their favourite food writers and celebrated cookbook authors discuss their latest work. This years’ line-up features Burmese food writer MiMi Aye, cookbook author Yasmin Khan, and Irish chef Jp McMahon.



Masterclasses: The festival will feature Masterclasses and immersive international experiences with destinations as diverse as Italy and Wales.



Tickets are available to purchase now from £10 until 31 January; followed by £13 from 1 February; finally £20 from 1 April (all ticket prices excluding admin charges). To purchase tickets, visit: https://foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk/pressrelease2022



Notes to Editors:



OPENING TIMES:

Sat 17th July 10:00 – 16:30

Sun 18th July 10:00 – 16:30



Address: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, The Angel, London, N1 0QH



For more information, imagery or ticket requests please email: NatGeoTraveller@wcommunications.co.uk



About National Geographic Food Festival:

National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, 16-17 July 2022 at Business Design Centre, London. The inaugural event in 2019 attracted more than 5,500 attendees and involved 45 exhibitors and 59 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses. The festival will aim for zero food waste.

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly special issue series, approximately 132-page magazine, and is published under license by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK).

nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society. Every year, a portion of our net profits is distributed to the nonprofit Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. This unique partnership creates a virtuous cycle of storytelling and exploration that inspires people to act, enlightens their perspective, and often provides the spark to new ideas and innovation.

For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good.

nationalgeographic.org



