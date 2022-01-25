WowWee®, a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and the makers of Fingerlings®, Baby Shark’s Big Show! toys and more, today announced the launch of it newest toy hit Got2Glow Fairy Finder™ at UK Toy Fair.



This magical tech toy puts fairies at your fingertips and combines all the elements that kids love - adventure, discovery, and nurturing play. With over 100 virtual fairies to find and collect, you'll be sure to catch the magic glow!



A best-selling hit in the US and already on the most-wanted list by UK consumers, Got2Glow Fairy Finder™, distributed by ToyTopic, will be available to buy in the UK from February 2022 for £39.99srp.



Kids will love finding over 100 fairy friends with the Got2Glow Fairy Finder! Fairies can be found wherever you are - in the kitchen or garden, in the dark or upside down, there’s always a fairy around Bond with your virtual fairies by saying hello, playing a game, giving them hugs and feeding them. There is over 30 unique fairies to find with each jar. Share fairies with your friends to collect over 100 fairies in all.

Product features

- Over 100 magical fairies to find and share with your friends including ultra-rare fairies

- Discover your fairies unique appearance in the Find My Fairy app

- Look after your fairies as you feed and play with them, the more you play the more fairies you'll catch.



Got2Glow Fairy Finder™ is distributed by ToyTopic in the UK. Visit the TopTopic stand G94 at UK Toy Fair for a demonstration.



