Highly experienced, Leicester based sales and relationship manager, Andrea Johnson, has joined TEAM as the Key Account Manager for the Midlands, overseeing customer support and growth for the region.



Having spent 15 years in the energy sector, driving both Third Party Intermediary (TPI) and B2B sales, Andrea is passionate about understanding a customer’s needs and identifying the most efficient solutions to support them. She has previously worked for British Gas Business and CNG Energy, working with both public and private sector organisations, helping them with their energy management and carbon reduction requirements.



The expansion of TEAM’s business development function aligns with the growth of the Consultancy arm of the business as they continue to develop their products and services offering to better support organisations with their net zero, sustainability and energy management challenges.



Pete Morrell, Sales Manager at TEAM said:



“Andrea will be a key asset to our expanding team as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to support our Midlands based customers. Her values correlate with TEAM’s own as we continue to help customers in reducing their carbon emissions and embracing net zero targets.”



He goes on to add:



“Andrea is passionate about supporting customers in developing energy management strategies that work for them. She is knowledgeable in energy efficiency and ensuring customers get the most out of their energy data.”



Through her expansive career in sales and account management, Andrea has built strong relationships with customers in the energy industry and is very familiar with how public sector organisations can utilise frameworks for efficient and cost-effective procurement.



On joining this business, Andrea said:



“I’m delighted to join TEAM during a period of significant growth for the business. I look forward to working with and supporting customers on their energy management and carbon reduction journeys, using my expertise to find the right services and solutions to support their needs.”



In 2021, TEAM proved its commitment to providing more local and competitive energy and sustainability management services to customers through the appointment of three regional Energy Consultants across the Midlands and the South of England. Andrea’s appointment makes for another accolade for the business as they continue this commitment to establish strong relationships with customers across the UK.



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.

TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.

www.teamenergy.com