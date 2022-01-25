3-6th June 2022, Pembrokeshire





After two tough years for everyone, the UK’s fastest growing wellbeing festival, The Big Retreat, is back – this time with some healing vibes topping the bill.



Whilst discovery, wellbeing, music, food and drink are still being delivered in scoopfuls, the headline theme of 2022 is about reconnection, celebration and a little bit of much needed repair.



“Everyone feels something has shifted in us during the pandemic and The Big Retreat is shifting too,” says Amber, founder of the Welsh festival set in the heart of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.



“We’re putting more emphasis on mental health on the main stage this year, where you’ll see some positive energy, laugh out loud comedy, meditation and breath work sessions as well as the usual great music,” Amber added.







The line-up includes wellbeing presenters Maude Hirst, Dylan Ayaloo and Richie Norton helping us learn the art of meditation and movement, Laughter Yoga expert Pete Cann and comedy duo, the outrageously funny Scummy Mummies bringing us the joy of mirth and feel-good legend Mr Motivator getting some life back into our limbs.





“We are putting up our new Mind Tent for the first time,” continued Amber. “It will host talks and workshops from an inspiring line up of mental health experts and ambassadors including Matt Johnson and Shahroo Izardi supported by local mental health charities Get the Boys a Lift , The DPJ foundation and The Big Retreat CIC .”



“That festivals such as the Big Retreat are able to run again is great news for people wanting to get back out there and back to (a new) normal,” Amber added.



The festival will run with the usual, special blend of wellbeing and adventure activities. The Chef’s Kitchen returns along with the massively popular Talk Tent, and on the music side, Reef and Toploader headline a rich line up of talent.



The festival is set in historic parkland in Lawrenny, above the stunning secret waterway of the Cleddau river. The boundaries for the National Parks in Wales were drawn up in the house that stood on this site until 1954.



“That we are set to bring our festival goers back here to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has a very special relevance,” continued Amber. “Right here where we are based, our Welsh National Parks were conceived to help heal a traumatised nation after the Second World War. They were created so people could take a break from tough times, get outside and breathe. Places like this have a special power and we are really making our festival focus on the joyful, healing qualities this landscape brings after everything we have all been through in the pandemic.”



Tickets start at 185.90 per person (inc.,booking fee) with a choice of 3 camping areas - plus camper and caravan pitches, Junior tickets are available at 92.95 (incl. booking fee) for children aged 5-15 years with under 5’s entering free



The Big Retreat Festival takes please at Lawrenny Park Estate 3-6 June 22 For tickets, more information and updates

visit thebigretreatfestival.com.





Contact amber@thebigretreatwales.co.uk - Tel 07973373833





This is much more comprehensive than most editors notes as we have a lot going on this year.. If you have a particular interest in one part of our festival, please get in touch





Welcome to The Big Retreat Festival





Three uplifting, unforgettable days to relax, reflect and rebuild.





Welcome to bands, books, inspiration, energy and calm - to an adventure for all five senses





Welcome to fitness, yoga, invigorating sea air, and a chance to leave the world behind on this stunning, unspoilt western edge of Wales.



Welcome to sumptuous feasts where raw and vegan delicacies square off against wood fired pizza, craft gins, (and trust us) the best burgers on

earth.





We’ve left nothing undone to help you find your feel good





We are committed to catering to all tastes and filling your days with feel good magic. So, we offer over 200 carefully curated eventsexperiences, workshops and talks in eight key areas included in the ticket price. From experiences you may have enjoyed before to

discoveries that will blow your mind.





The main stage, overlooking the beautiful Cleddau estuary in the fresh open air of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is the feel-good heart of the festival. A wide range of workouts, live music, comedy, meditations and inspiration from our incredible headliners.





Try the latest trends in wellness, movement and mindful moments from the industry's leading experts. Join Maude Hirst, Dylan Ayaloo, the one

and only Mr Motivator and comedy duo The Scummy Mummies



By night, the dark sky turns into a celestial ceiling of activity with our headline bands including Reef and Toploader taking to the stage.





If you’re looking for a soulful reset and reconnect, then the Soul Space is for you. Want to know your Hatha from your Kundalini? How to

make your singing bowl sing? Discover your limits and surprise yourself with a breathwork session in an ice bath. Or turn up the heat with a fire

walking session. craft a mandala or discover the magic of a cacao ceremony





You can find hypnotherapy, gong baths, meditation. yoga classes and the inspiring Talk Tent hosted and curated by Shelf Help Founder Toni Jones, jam packed with inspiring talks and workshops from leading names in the wellbeing industry including Suzi Reading, Amanda Byram, Meg Matthews, Sober Dave and Emma Campbell







Explore The Chef’s Kitchen full of cookery demos and workshops including Life Kitchen's Ryan Riley, Juliet Sear and The Dirty Vegan Matt Pritchard







If you are looking for high energy, join Kate Rowe-Ham, Sarah Gorman, Lawrence Price, Claudia Evan, Ida May, and head over to the Energy Field.





This is the place for all the adrenaline seekers who like bouncing, dancing and running. Get inspired with mindset and nutrition talks with

leading names in the industry. Rise early for a morning run or ease into the day with stretch and mobility class with Richie Norton





Get inspired from some of the leading U.K Adventurers at the Roaring Fire Pit. Al Humphreys will show you how to plan an adventure from your doorstep. Laura Bingham will share tales from her descent of the Essequibo River, and Al Mennie will share what it's like to surf the biggest waves in the world. So if you are looking for inspiration for your own adventure, grab a hot toddy, pull up a log and get inspired. If you're looking for more action, join Ayo Akinwolere in a swim class down at the estuary or join the Outer Reef team for some paddle boarding.





Discover mind boggling science and hear about the latest environmental issues in Darwin's Den, Join Dr Christian Dunn, Ellen Mary Gardening and Marian Boswell plus other experts to discuss what can be done to tackle climate change as part of the Big Retreat Festival's goal to be a carbon neutral festival. Be inspired by natural & earth energy talks, stargazing and get green with gardening sessions.





Want to get your creative juices flowing? Then The Tangled Woods creates an umbrella of creativity for you to soak up. This is where you will rediscover both your creative and wild side. Professional artists are on hand with painting, drawing and printmaking workshops or head into the forest, and you will learn how to carve your own spoon, bushcraft and survival skills.

Mental health will be a special focus for our comeback event in 2022.



Lockdown and Covid have meant that many of us have struggled. Our new Mind Tent is all about discovering strategies to help you cope during those turbulent times in a non-judgmental, supportive space.



Mental health is just as important as the physical.





In the Mind Tent we have a full schedule of talks and workshops from an inspiring line-up of mental health experts and mental health ambassadors including Matt Johnson and Shahroo Izadi







Last but not least are our Little Retreaters sessions hosted by Cymbrogi Futures with wellbeing classes, bug hunts, wild swimming sessions, bushcraft workshops, storytelling, singing and dancing, arts and craft and family discos and our fabulous football pitch on the campsite with coaching throughout the day. Guaranteed to make for a good night's sleep.





We put our heart and soul into our festival. Our guests are family. And when the sun sinks serenely into the Celtic Sea on Monday evening, we’ll bid you farewell as you journey east, back to the world, brimming with feel good positivity.





Tickets start at 185.90 per person (incl. booking fee) with a choice of three camping areas - plus camper and caravan pitches. Junior tickets are available at 92.95 (incl. booking fee) for children aged 5-15 years, with babies and under 5s entering free.





The Big Retreat Festival will take place at Lawrenny Park Estate, Friday 3 - Monday 6 June 2022. For tickets, more information and updates



visit thebigretreatfestival.com.





