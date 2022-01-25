Health and Well-being Tech to Help Weather the Cold and Flu Season from Beurer

German engineered health and well-being tech that can alleviate the less pleasant symptoms of cold and flu

Greater Manchester, England, 25th January 2022: When cold and flu symptoms hit, most of us want to tackle the symptoms and get back to our daily routine as quickly as possible. But when we are really feeling under the weather, a little comfort and a lot of rest can do us the world of good. Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has put together a selection of its German engineered health and well-being tech that can alleviate the less pleasant symptoms of cold and flu so that you can be fighting fit in no time, and products that can help you take care of yourself when you are feeling less than 100%.



The Beurer IL 50 Infra-red Lamp: Speed up your recovery



When the sniffles start, the Beurer IL 50 Infra-red Heat Lamp is a great tool to have in your arsenal for a faster recovery. Not only does the warming sensation feel soothing when you’ve got the chills, it also stimulates your blood flow which in turn encourages natural healing. The range of benefits that infra-red light has to offer is what makes the IL 50 a household essential: Whether you’re feeling congested, have a sore throat, are suffering from headaches or muscular aches, Beurer’s infra-red lamp can accelerate your recovery, to get you back on your feet in no time.



The Beurer IL 50 Infrared Heat Lamp is available from Lloyds Pharmacy, SRP: £99.99.



Beurer IH 60 Nebuliser: Targeted relief from symptoms



Although often only associated with long term respiratory conditions such as asthma, nebulisers can bring relief from colds and flu for anyone. Suitable for use with not only prescribed liquid medication but over the counter saline solutions too, the Beurer IH 60 Nebulilser delivers treatment direct to your airway and lungs, working to thin secretions and loosen mucus for a faster recovery. The impressive accessory pack that comes with the IH 60 even includes both an adult’s and child’s face mask so it can be used by the whole family.



The Beurer IH 60 Nebuliser is available from Lloyds Pharmacy, SRP £84.99



Beurer SI 40 Steam Inhalator: Steam therapy to breathe easy



If you reach for a bowl of hot water to steam your airways free from congestion when you have a cold, the SI 40 Steam Inhaler from Beurer can make your life a whole lot easier. The flexible mask fits over your mouth and nose, so no steam escapes and is directed to exactly where you need it. Even more convenient, the steam output is adjustable, so if the heat gets too much, you can simply turn it down and avoid having to take a break. Add a saline solution or soothing essential oil to the vapouriser and you’ll be breathing easy again in no time.



The Beurer SI 40 Steam Inhalator is available from Stress No More, SRP £44.99



The Beurer FS 50 Facial Sauna: Restore your natural glow



When you’re run-down and full of cold, there’s nothing more soothing than steam. This 3-in-1 Facial Sauna from Beurer is a versatile way to get you feeling fighting fit once again. It comes with two steam output attachments: A traditional facial sauna attachment which is great for inhalation and rehydrating your skin which inevitably becomes dry when you’re under the weather, and a nose and mouth attachment that directs the steam specifically for inhalation only. It’s even compatible with essential oils such as eucalyptus so that you can really kick the germs to the curb.



The Beurer FS 50 Facial Sauna is available from Stress No More, SRP £59.99



The Beurer LA 40 Aroma Diffuser: Create the perfect ambience to rest and relax



Sometimes the best medicine to recover from a cold is rest and relaxation. The LA 40 Aroma Diffuser from Beurer is a great way to set a calm ambience so that you can switch off and give your body the break it needs. Set the mood light to a soothing tone – blue is often recommended to encourage relaxation but with 7 colour options, you can choose the one that works for you. Then select a therapeutic aroma oil, such as eucalyptus, to infuse the air around you as the diffuser gets to work.



The Beurer LA 40 Aroma Diffuser is available from John Lewis, SRP £54.99.



The Beurer HD 75 Snuggle Throw: Duvet-day indulgence



When you’re feeling under the weather, a duvet day can do you the world of good. With this Heated Snuggle Throw from Beurer, you can get cosier than ever. The throw alone has a super-soft fleece finish you can cuddle into but when you turn on the heat, you’ll feel yourself melt into a state of relaxation. It has 6 temperature settings that are electronically regulated for consistency, operated with an easy slide switch so you’re always in control. With comfort like this, a duvet day could be all you need to get back to feeling like yourself again.



The Beurer HD 75 Heated Snuggle Throw (Taupe) is available from Lakeland, SRP £89.99.



The Beurer HK 44 Heat Pad: Beat the chills



If a hot water bottle is your favourite comfort through the colder months, it’s time to upgrade. The HK 44 Electric Heat Pad from Beurer is the hot water bottle brought bang up to date. This heat pad removes all the cons of a hot water bottle – messy, leaky, too hot to start, cools too quickly – and brings the pros. It gives you 3 temperature settings that are electronically regulated to remain consistent: If you get too warm, you can turn it down a notch, if you start to feel the chill, you can notch it back up. With the HK 44 Electric Heat Pad, you can be warm and cosy without the mess and the fuss of a traditional hot water bottle.



The Beurer HK 44 Electric Heat Pad is available from Argos, SRP £37.99.



About Beurer



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and well-being. Today, the long-standing company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; the company is the market leader in Europe in the area of flexible heating and a market leader in Germany for blood pressure monitors and massage products. Beurer is also one of the leading suppliers of personal bathroom scales in Europe.



This portfolio, which is under constant development in all areas, offers products for use in the home. It includes: personal bathroom scales, kitchen scales, luggage scales, air purifiers, air dehumidifiers, air washers, thermo hygrometers, aroma diffusers, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, mobile ECG devices, hearing amplifiers, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, clinical thermometers, a sleep sensor, wake up lights, a snore stopper, daylight therapy lamps, infrared lamps, TENS/EMS devices, massage products (foot massage, Shiatsu massage, massage chairs, massage cushions, fascia massage, leg compression massager), relaxation aids, hair removal devices (classic, IPL, laser), FaceCare and HairCare products, a cellulite releaZer, cosmetics mirrors, manicure/pedicure sets, a BabyCare line, ovulation thermometers, activity sensors and heart rate monitors. USB ports and Bluetooth® make it possible for a growing number of Connect products to be linked to the expanding Beurer app world and/or software.



The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 1,000 people. You can find more information at www.beurer.com