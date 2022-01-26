For the 12th year in a row, 34SP.com are offering a month long domain name sale. The 2022 offer focuses specifically on the UK family of domain names: uk, co.uk, org.uk, me.uk. While supplies last, all of these domain names are available for just £1.00. The £1.00 price is for for the first year of new UK domain name registrations and includes VAT. The sale runs till the end of the month, meaning there's just one week left to grab a great domain at this hugely discounted price.



“January is typically the time when people decide to begin a new project or business and we always see an uptick in new website creations”, says Business Development Director Stuart Melling. “That's why we try to offer our best domain pricing of the year - to help people get the most value possible; especially at a time of year when wallets are stretched. For just a pound, people can secure a brand new UK domain name, and also use our free one page website builder to get their idea off the ground.“



The 34SP.com website builder relies on the world class Weebly website building tool - a simple point and click website builder that makes launching a website painless for all levels of experience. All domain names registered through 34SP.com come with a free one page version of the site building tool.



For more information on the January domain name sale, plus terms and conditions, please see: https://www.34sp.com/blog/domain-sale-uk-domain-names-for-ju...



For more information on the Weebly website building tool, please see: https://www.34sp.com/website-builder



About: 34SP.com are a Manchester based web hosting company founded in 2000. The company specialises in WordPress web hosting. With more than twenty years of experience under their belts, they remain an independently owned and operated business, renowned for their industry leading technical support. The business also offers domain name registration services with a choice of more than 200 different domain names to choose from. 34SP.com is committed to open, ethical, and sustainable business practices.