The Lumenis Stellar M22 doesn't just treat acne, but also 30 different skin complaints including wrinkles and fine lines, sun damage, scars, pigmentation and veins. It is also available all over the UK: Laser Treatment Solutions - https://lumenis.co.uk/patients/#practice-locator



• According to the NHS, 95% of people are affected by

acne between ages 11 – 30

• 3% of adults have acne over the age of 35

• Google Searches for Acne Scarring is up 140% in the

UK

• #acnescars has 621.8 million views on TikTok

• GP's see 3.5 million people per year in the UK

regarding acne

• Acne is high on the "fix wishlist" by those who

want

quicker results, long-term fixes and alternatives to

medication and topical creams





One person who isn’t surprised by acne’s ongoing persistence and increase in cases of late is leading advanced aesthetics doctor, and resident aesthetic doctor at The Wellness Clinic, Harrods Dr Marwa Ali.



Dr Ali says, “Already one of the most common skin conditions in the United Kingdom and across the globe, acne’s prevalence has been amplified as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Recurring lockdowns and mandatory mask wearing affected many people’s skin health due to the stress, anxiety and lack of sleep they were experiencing. All of these factors have contributed to increased incidences of acne, particularly maskne [mask acne].”



She goes onto say “As well as contributing to the worsening of acne incidences, many individuals have also experienced a worsening in acne scarring. Scarring is a fairly normal complication of acne caused by the body’s inflammatory response to trauma to the skin follicle wall. It can be caused by picking or squeezing, so it’s important not to do this, and is the factor that very often causes phycological distress amongst patients.”



Here, Dr Ali reveals how to avoid acne scarring and the best ways to treat acne and acne scarring.



WHAT IS ACNE: “Acne is a medical condition that can affect individuals from their early teens well into adulthood. It generally peaks during the adolescent years and then again in the late twenties. There are a number of contributing factors that lead to the development of acne; it is most commonly caused by hormonal imbalance that leads to the increased production of excess sebum (oil) in the skin. The excess oil and dead skin cells can block the pores (the external opening of the hair follicle in the skin), resulting in the development of acne. Similarly, wearing heavy oil-based makeup and face masks can clog up the pores in the same way. Occasionally, this skin condition can also be hereditary.”





WHAT IS ACNE SCARRING AND WHY DO PEOPLE GET IT: "Acne scars are formed as a result of deep trauma to the follicle wall, which occurs due to the inflammatory response to a lesion (acne spot) such as a papule, pustule, or cyst. The appearance of the scar can worsen over time as fibrous tissue formation occurs. It’s also worth noting that, in addition to the formation of scars, acne can result in the development of post-inflammatory hyper-pigmentation (PIH)."



ARE THERE DIFFERENT TYPES OF ACNE SCARRING: “There are commonly five different types of acne scars. Ice pick scars are deep, narrow, and pitted in nature, while boxcar scars cause broad depressions with a sharp and defined edge. Similarly, rolling scars cause broad depressions, but with a sloping edge. Atrophic scars are flat, thin scars or depressed scars and, lastly, hypertrophic or keloid scars are thick and raised.”



A NEW TREATMENT OPTION: "One of the newest and most innovative ways to treat acne scarring I have found is by using the Lumenis Stellar M22 laser device to provide a truly bespoke treatment plan to each and every individual I treat. The device offers several types of wavelength which can be used to treat different elements of acne, and these can be combined to offer different results. Firstly, you have the Stellar IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) function which can treat active acne by shrinking the glands used to create sebum, similar to the way that isotretinoin (prescribed capsules) works. Then, there’s the ResurFX non-ablative skin resurfacing laser, which is what I use to treat the scarring. Thirdly, there’s the Q-switched Nd:YAG module, which can help treat the pigmentation that comes alongside the acne scarring, so it’s a great device to help tackle several things at once which gives my patients the best and most natural outcome.”



The Lumenis Stellar M22 Treatment costs on average £275 per session, and all UK clinics can be found here: Laser Treatment Solutions - Patient Information|Lumenis



For further information, additional expert comments, high-res or samples, please contact Sparkle PR

Hayley@sparkle-pr.com, Sherry@sparkle-pr.com, Alice@sparkle-pr.com or Nicola@sparkle-pr.com

.​

Real results using the Lumenis Stellar M22

Patients wanting to know more about the Stellar M22 treatment for acne and acne scarring can locate their nearest Lumenis clinic on https://lumenis.co.uk/patients/#practice-locator.



About Lumenis

For years, Lumenis’ ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. With a commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of

people, addressing new and growing needs of aging populations and offering cutting-edge solutions for the latest innovations in the beauty and aesthetics world, Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionised existing treatment methods.



About Dr Marwa Ali

Dr Marwa is an aesthetic doctor with a diploma in cosmetic dermatology. She specialises in advanced non-surgical procedures and is renowned for her natural-looking results. Currently in residence at The Wellness Clinic, Harrods, Dr Ali offers natural-looking results in everything from injectables and medical facials and is discreet, knowledgeable and passionate about her work