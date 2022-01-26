Automation is becoming increasingly important - not only for large companies but especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced a new global channel partner programme for the company’s almost 200 worldwide channel partners that operate across 35 countries.



The new channel programme will be competency based, a new and innovative way of managing channel partners, which contrasts the traditional tiered revenue based approach. Puppet is expanding its way of thinking by focusing on partners with unique specialisations. Given the technical nature of Puppet’s products and the complex business challenges our customers solve, this competency-based approach will be mutually beneficial to both Puppet and our partners.



Additionally, Puppet is lowering the threshold for becoming a reseller partner and making it easier to maintain that status from year-to-year. This allows Puppet to expand their partner ecosystem and extend programme benefits to even more partners.



“This is a very exciting time for Puppet. Via our new competency-based programme, we are well equipped to expand our capabilities and meet channel partners with the insights and options they want and need,” said Paul Heywood, Chief Revenue Officer at Puppet. “We’re excited to set a strong foundation for the channel and soon offer new products that resonate across the pragmatic enterprise.”



"Automation is becoming increasingly important - not only for large companies but especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Recurring tasks, as well as the lack of specialised personnel, can only be managed through automation," said Sebastian Scheuring, Board Member and CEO of bitbone. “Our partnership with Puppet is essential for us and this new programme unites us even closer.”



Puppet partners with some of the world’s largest companies and government institutions. As enterprises increasingly digitise their operations and adopt hybrid, multi-cloud strategies, they also introduce vulnerability and complexity into their IT infrastructure. Puppet and its channel partners help organisations prioritise the security and compliance of their ever-evolving IT real estate, safeguarding critical infrastructure and applications.



Puppet will continue to invest in the company’s various channel initiatives, including the upcoming launch of its new partner portal, co-marketing technology and Puppet’s learning management system. Via Puppet’s ServiceNow integration capabilities, partners will also see increased value with this competency-based programme model. Puppet’s partner kickoff is slated for the first half of 2022.





Additional Resources



Learn more about Puppet



Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn



Read our blog



About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernise and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organisations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimise costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practises and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com.





Media Contacts :

Martha de Monclin :

martha@bijoupr.com

T: 0777 168 2434

Eric van Damme :

eric@bijoupr.com