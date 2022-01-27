In response to increasing demand across EMEA, global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has expanded its footprint across the region, opening two new AMS offices in Barcelona and Budapest, while also increasing its office space in Berlin.



This move will see the firm increase headcount in its Berlin office by 25% in the second half of 2022. While AMS already has experts able to deliver services to businesses across Barcelona and Budapest, the company will also be welcoming additional resources at its new offices in Barcelona and Budapest, with plans to double the team by end 2022.



This latest move follows a period of exponential growth in the region, with AMS reporting a significant uptick in demand for in market talent solutions especially in the digital space across EMEA over the last year.



Maxine Pillinger, Managing Director EMEA at AMS, commented on the news: “During the last 18 months we have witnessed a significant up-tick in demand for talent solutions across EMEA and as such AMS has taken the measured and prudent decision to further invest in this strategically important region so that we can continue to support our growing client base and build strong communities for our staff in country. The AMS Berlin office opened in 2019 and our further expansion within the German market is testament to the evolving approach to flexible and remote working. I am incredibly excited by the launch of our new AMS offices in Barcelona and Budapest which allows us to further support our clients in those countries. We want to be close to the markets in which we operate allowing us to embed language capability whilst enhancing AMS’ digital agility across region.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer, AMS: “I am really excited by this latest strategic expansion across EMEA. At AMS, we are committed to supporting our clients and delivering the best possible service to clients everywhere in the world. While we are already delivering solutions across the region, our dedicated talent teams in Berlin, Barcelona and Budapest, with their on-the-ground knowledge, language skills and cultural understanding, will be well placed to support our clients.”



