Divorces plummeted after freedom day

Online divorce experts at Divorce-Online.co.uk are predicting an explosion in divorce cases in 2022 as a predicted post lockdown divorce surge failed to materialise in 2021.



Record divorce numbers after Christmas 2020.



The first quarter of 2021 saw record numbers of divorces for Divorce-Online.co.uk more than 40% on 2020.



Divorces plummeted after freedom day



However, the second and third quarters saw numbers down 20% on 2020 which allies with Family Court Statistics 2021 showing a 15% reduction in divorce petitions filed in Quarter 3 of 2021 ( July-September)



Anecdotal evidence from thousands of online enquiries suggests that people are waiting until April 2022 to file for divorce so they can take advantage of the new no fault divorce provisions.



No fault divorce rules come into force in April 2022 having been delayed by Covid 19 and the need for the Government to implement new rules and systems. It will enable people to file for divorce without having to give a reason and now the other spouse cannot object or delay the divorce.



No fault divorce will be slower



People considering a no fault option should be aware that the new procedure is going to be considerably slower with a 6 month cooling off period after you file before you can obtain your final decree.



Mark Keenan, MD of Divorce-Online, said “ 2021 has been a very strange year as we all know and the effects of this pandemic have yet to reach the divorce statistics, but the no fault divorce rules are going to mean many people who felt trapped by uncooperative spouses can now move on, with the paperwork at least."





People should also consider their financial position and get early advice from qualified family law Solicitors. In particular, women who often give up pension rights in homemade settlements.”



Contact

mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk

01793 211 211