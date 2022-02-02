- Dutch telco KPN-backed venture fund, KPN Ventures, to invest in Censornet, aiming for long-term partnership to escalate the availability of enterprise-grade security to mid-market organisations

- Censornet doubles down on Benelux and DACH growth

- KPN Investment Director, Sem Alberga, joins the Censornet board



Basingstoke, UK, February 2, 2022: Censornet, the Autonomous Integrated Cloud Security provider, has announced KPN Ventures has invested in its Series C Funding round. The investment round is set to boost its 2022 expansion plans, as it makes enterprise-grade cyber security affordable for mid-sized organisations. Following the deal, KPN Ventures’ Investment Director, Sem Alberga, joins the Censornet Board.



Censornet’s Autonomous Integrated Cloud Security platform integrates best-in-class email security, web security, cloud application security (CASB) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions into one line of defence. Censornet has already delivered strong growth through MSPs and by effective cooperation with channel partners. This investment round cements Censornet’s growth plans into the Benelux and DACH area.



With over ten years’ experience in M&A and venture capital, Alberga brings great value and strategic investment expertise to the Censornet board. His experience will see Alberga focus on the strategic direction of Censornet, ensuring that it reaps the full benefits of its autonomous integrated cloud security platform, and its partnerships.



Hans Söhngen, Managing Director of KPN Ventures commented: “We are very happy to welcome Censornet to our portfolio of innovative tech investments. Censornet has an impressive track record in the cloud cyber security space and its integrated cyber security platform offers a strong value proposition to mid-market organisations facing rising cyber threats. In addition, Censornet perfectly fits KPN’s ambition to offer a safe digital experience to its customer”



Ed Macnair, CEO, Censornet, commented: “Telcos are in prime position to connect and defend organisations. KPN, in particular, has a strong focus on security for its networks and services, making KPN Ventures a perfect partner for our future growth. We have ambitious growth plans for Benelux and the DACH region, and this partnership bolsters our ability to execute.”



About Censornet



Headquartered in an innovation hub in Basingstoke, UK, Censornet gives mid-market organisations the confidence and control of enterprise-grade cyber protection. Its Autonomous Integrated Cloud Security platform integrates attack intel across email, web, and cloud to ensure cyber defences react at lightning speed. For its millions of users globally, its automated solution is smarter, faster, and safer than is humanly possible. It’s supported by an award-winning team of customer support specialists. Censornet’s clients include Fever Tree, Lotus Cars, Parnassia Group, Mizuno, Radius Payments, Newlife Disabled Children’s Charity, National Portrait Gallery, Hallmark Hotels and Thatchers Cider. It was named Cloud Security Product of the Year (SME) at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.censornet.com



Find out what Censornet can do for you by requesting a demo





About KPN Ventures



KPN Ventures is the investment arm of KPN. KPN has been the leading provider of telecommunications and IT services in the Netherlands for almost 140 years. KPN Ventures focuses on direct and indirect (fund-in-fund) investments in innovative and fast-growing European technology companies in various Telco-related themes, including Internet of Things, Cyber ​​Security, Digital Healthcare, Network technology, Remote Working etc. KPN Ventures has a stake in cyber security companies Zecops (US), EclecticIQ (NL), Cybersprint (NL) and other companies, such as: Viloc (BE), Sentiance (BE), Cloudify (ISR), Lendis (GER), Dimenco (NL), Smart Photonics (NL), Minut (UK/SE), Wirepas (FI) and Actility (FR).







Media Contact

Hana Peacefield

3THINKRS

hana.peacefield@3thinkrs.com

+447538608222