Specialist Statement of Work (SOW) and outsourcing legal advisor, WTT Legal, a part of the WTT Group, has joined APSCo OutSource as a Trusted Partner. The firm will use its expertise in compliant SOW models and Off Payroll legislation to support members of the trade association for Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Providers, Statement of Work and Managed Projects.



WTT Legal has already started providing APSCo OutSource with contract templates and plans to work closely with the trade association throughout 2022 to deliver insight and support to help those involved in outsourcing and SOW to ensure members only operate compliant solutions.



Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, commented:



“I’m incredibly pleased to welcome WTT Legal into the APSCo OutSource Trusted Partner community. This partnership strengthens our support to our members and is a strategic gain for OutSource. The roll out of IR35 and the impact of both Brexit and Covid-19 have created a complex contingent worker landscape. Compliantly engaging outsourcing solutions is no easy task, but as a crucial segment of the dynamic workforce that is needed today, being able to work with the entire contractor supply chain to ensure contractors are enaged correctly is a must. The expertise that WTT Legal brings to our membership will be vital in the coming year.”



Rhys Thomas, Managing Director, of WTT Group commented:



“The contingent workforce and how it is utilised has evolved significantly over the last two years and will only continue to change as the future of work becomes increasingly agile. While we’re seeing more recruitment outsourcing solutions utilising the benefits of SOW models, the compliance and legal needs surrounding Statement of Work is highly complex. We’re looking forward to working closely with APSCo OutSource, its members and other Trusted Partners to ensure the sector is well equipped to deliver the flexible talent solutions end-clients need, without exposure to legislative risks.”



