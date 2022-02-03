26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/mar22



LONDON (3 February 2022) — The March issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The special-edition 100th issue celebrates 11 years of the magazine and its award-winning content with an 18-page feature charting its highlights over the past decade.



The main feature this month focuses on Costa Rica. With its dizzying array of national parks and dedication to renewable energy, this nation of just five million people has become synonymous with sustainable lodgings, community-enhancing tours and extravagant biodiversity, making it a fitting country to celebrate in the anniversary issue. Ecosystems ranging from cloud forest to Caribbean coast mean there’s much here to protect — and much to experience, too.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Sicily: A revived inland pilgrimage route offers an intimate portrait of Italy’s largest island.

Ireland: Legends of saints and an ancient mining heritage loom large on the sea-thrashed Copper Coast.

Vietnam: Rising like a lost world from Lan Ha Bay, Cát Bà is a haven for wildlife and adventure travellers.

Havana: Whether through salsa beats or the purr of an engine, the Cuban capital is best explored by ear.

Bristol: Great food, a buzzing arts scene and eclectic neighbourhoods in one of the UK’s hippest cities.

Copenhagen: The ultimate hotel guide to the Danish capital, from palatial pads to eco hangouts.

Brittany: Bracing clifftop walks, fresh oysters and seafaring heritage on France’s Emerald Coast.

Azores: Discover curious flavours and a burgeoning wine scene in the Atlantic archipelago.



Smart Traveller: The world’s longest continuous train journey; a look ahead at Birmingham’s year in the spotlight; a family trip to New York; where to stay in Belgrade; on the trail of Belgian beer; what not to miss in Richmond; a guide to Alicante; and the best kit for wildlife photography.



Notes from an author: Lizzie Pook on Western Australia.

Meet the adventurer: Wingsuit pilot Géraldine Fasnacht.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on Cape Town breaks with a nearby safari; bread-making courses in the UK and Ireland; where to head for a hiking holiday in Greece; and changes to mobile roaming charges. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary, and Hot Topic looks at what will happen to tourism in the aftermath of COP26.



