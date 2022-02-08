3 stylish home projects for 2022
Get inspired for the year with these chic and easy home updates.
Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 3 home makeover projects that are fun, creative and unique.
1. A Pinterest-worthy bedside table
Give a bedside table the vintage-meets-modern touch with this stylish makeover.
“Turn a bedside table into a stylish focal point with a new colour palette,” Rebecca says. “Here, we went for a rose pink and light green palette to create an elegant contrast and added gold decals for a classic-meets-modern update.”
For more information on this makeover, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our image bank.
2. A chic decorative bowl
Turn a basic bowl into a statement decorative piece. “Crafting your own home accessories not only brings an Instagram-worthy touch but is also very budget-friendly,” Rebecca explains.
“A decorative bowl is a popular pick for coffee table décor,” Rebecca explains. “Make your own with a few simple steps, using paint, masking tape and super glue. With the right design and colour, it can really jazz up a contemporary space.”
For more information on this project, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our image bank.
3.A magical toy storage dresser
Combine toy storage and play with this animal-inspired makeover. A bold design will energise the room and set the scene for a backdrop of fun and games.
“Giving a dresser a makeover can become a collaborative home project for the whole family,” Rebecca explains. “Choose a playful theme to get the kids involved and allow them to pick a bright colour palette. And once completed, it’s not just a creative project but also a functional piece for the home.”
For more information on this project, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our image bank.
ENDS
For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre.
About Furniture And Choice:
We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And 0% finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.
We’re Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we’ve made it easy to transform your home.
To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Furniture Choice in the following categories: Leisure & Hobbies, Home & Garden, Women's Interest & Beauty, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.