Get inspired for the year with these chic and easy home updates.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 3 home makeover projects that are fun, creative and unique.



1. A Pinterest-worthy bedside table



Give a bedside table the vintage-meets-modern touch with this stylish makeover.



“Turn a bedside table into a stylish focal point with a new colour palette,” Rebecca says. “Here, we went for a rose pink and light green palette to create an elegant contrast and added gold decals for a classic-meets-modern update.”



2. A chic decorative bowl



Turn a basic bowl into a statement decorative piece. “Crafting your own home accessories not only brings an Instagram-worthy touch but is also very budget-friendly,” Rebecca explains.



“A decorative bowl is a popular pick for coffee table décor,” Rebecca explains. “Make your own with a few simple steps, using paint, masking tape and super glue. With the right design and colour, it can really jazz up a contemporary space.”



3.A magical toy storage dresser



Combine toy storage and play with this animal-inspired makeover. A bold design will energise the room and set the scene for a backdrop of fun and games.



“Giving a dresser a makeover can become a collaborative home project for the whole family,” Rebecca explains. “Choose a playful theme to get the kids involved and allow them to pick a bright colour palette. And once completed, it’s not just a creative project but also a functional piece for the home.”



