Women face lots of health challenges, and FemX was created to assist women around the world especially in the developing countries to empower and assist them. FemX helps them understand their body better and provides awareness about their symptoms and any changes to the reproductive health.



In a world where it is increasingly difficult to find help for health-related issues, the demand for fast and accessible healthcare services are constantly rising. To meet this growing demand, FemX was created by women for the women to improve the quality of women’s health and help them tackle the various health challenges they are susceptible to. FemX is a period and ovulation tracker app that helps women track their period cycle and reliably predicts their upcoming menstruation as well as provides them awareness through health articles, blogs and healthy recipes.



Speaking about the app, the Founder of FemX, Mrs. Sabeen Almas, explained that she had personally witnessed women dying in developing countries during pregnancy or during child-birth due to various reasons such as severe malnourishment or lack of treatment / lack of facilities or a combination of these. To give you an idea of the real-world stats, in developing world, a woman has a one-in-76 risk of dying because of pregnancy or childbirth in her lifetime as compared to the risk of only one in 8,000 in the developed countries. Coming from a similar background, she knows first-hand that the situation with women is so dire that they are not able to speak about changes in their body, period related matters, relationship and sex issues, fertility issues, pre-menopause or menopause, with their family members due to the associated prohibition, proscription or societal shyness. This convinced her to develop an app and provide services regardless of profits and regardless of millions of downloads and focus on women who actually need help and support in terms of awareness, equipment, and the proper knowledge when it comes to reproductive health.

Although there are other period and ovulation tracking apps, they're expensive and difficult to use, especially for the over 500 million women in developing countries with little or no access to lady health workers and physicians who can provide health advice.



FemX has a pledge to give these women a voice and health information through live streams and on-demand videos and offer healthcare training and facilities to the local health workers, giving them the much-needed resources. More than 20 percent of the app’s revenue is dedicated to providing healthcare facilities, training, and equipment for this cause. FemX aims to partner with a few not-for-profit organisations to provide trainings to lady health workers to increase better access to health in remote areas as well as provision of simple things like free sanitary products, urine HCG kits, ovulation kits, Haemoglobin monitors, glucometers and foetal heart monitors as part of our commitment towards women health in the developing countries.



FemX is undoubtedly the companion for all women regardless of their age, status, or society. The app features a menstrual calendar where women can calculate their period days along with various symptoms they are feeling like craving, stress, headaches, bowel movements etc. It also sends notifications and reminders of key milestones related to their cycle stages so that they can plan better. It has a very unique feature of anonymity which means women can talk about their issues without fear of being judged or identified.



FemX is easy-to-use, accurate, and reliable. It offers a promise and a focus, targeted at improving women’s health and progressively that of neonates and children.

The developers have launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds to support its project. To support FemX and its vision to make life easier and better for women worldwide, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/femtech-as-never-seen-bef....

The app is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



About Mrs. Sabeen Almas

Mrs. Sabeen Almas (MSc) is the founder of FemX and has been working in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare for the last 20 years and specializes in Global Regulatory Intelligence. She spearheads business innovation and strategy development at LabQ International (UK) and its partner company NextGen Health Solutions (UK).

Sabeen had witnessed children in extremely debilitating health conditions because of malnourishment or being born from malnourished mothers and of course impoverished backgrounds. The situation in those places helped her decide to do something for women who needed help and support in terms of awareness, equipment, and proper knowledge when it comes to reproductive health which then led to the development of this application.



For more information, please visit www.femx.care or send an email to support@femx.care.



