MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. Aerospike Inc., the real-time data platform leader, today announced record sales of its Aerospike Real-time Data Platform in 2021, doubling growth from 2020. Sales outside North America tripled, reflecting growing global demand for Aerospike in today’s Right-Now Economy™. A record 4th quarter eclipsed the Company's previously announced performance in the 2nd quarter, while recurring revenue for Aerospike's Cloud Managed Service grew 450% year over year. The Company also expanded its executive team, received strong validation from the market, and delivered significant enhancements to its real-time data platform.



"The winners and losers across any category today are defined by those who build effective data-driven digital networks (DDDNs)," said Ray Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "Aerospike captures and processes massive amounts of data in real-time to provide customers across industries a competitive advantage.”



To lead the next phase of rapid growth, the company appointed Silicon Valley veteran Subbu Iyer as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, former CEO John Dillon assumed the role of Chairman of the Board. The company also appointed SAP Labs executive Stephanie Grethen as Chief Customer Officer to strengthen its commitment to customer value. Overall, employee headcount doubled over the past 18 months.



"Real-time businesses are the new normal, and the winners will be determined by those who modernize their data architectures to handle petabyte-scale at sub-millisecond performance," said Subbu Iyer, CEO, Aerospike. "I'm delighted to lead Aerospike's rapid growth and execute our bold vision by helping companies become the world's next digital trailblazers."



"Subbu has a passion for building businesses that drive digital transformation," stated John Dillon, Chairman, Aerospike. "He brings a wealth of experience that will continue to drive Aerospike's strong growth trajectory."



In 2021 Aerospike added new customers from around the world, including Criteo (France), Dream11 (India), and Riskified (Israel). They join Aerospike's impressive customer base, including Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo.



The company also added several new consulting and solutions partners globally, including 2RP Net (Brazil), GlowByte Consulting (Russia), GRAND-DATA (China), Hoonartek (India), Matrix (Israel), Technologent (U.S.), as well as a strategic partnership with AWS.



"We are expanding our market opportunities by partnering with Aerospike," said Amit Raj, Managing Consultant, Hoonartek. "Over the last five years, we have successfully implemented digital platforms with Aerospike, for a top global telecommunication company. We are now taking our partnership to the next level, using our field-proven Aerospike deployment and migration accelerators for the cloud, and building digital data services across industries.”



Market Validation

Industry's First Petabyte Scale Benchmark: Done in collaboration with Amazon and Intel, the benchmark illustrates Aerospike's sub-millisecond performance at petabyte scale on a remarkably small 20-node cluster.



Gartner Peer Reviews: In 2021, Aerospike received an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0, with 100% of respondents saying they would recommend Aerospike per Gartner Peer Insight™ Reviews*.

Proven ROI: A Forrester Total Economic Impact study revealed Aerospike's Real-time Data Platform delivered projected ROI between 446% – 557% while reducing server footprint between 55% to 75% on average each year.



Innovations

AI/ML Model Acceleration: Added new features to Aerospike Database 5 that enable AI and ML models to be rapidly updated with large-scale, frequently changing data sets.



Multi-Cloud Platform Support: Announced a new Kubernetes operator, Aerospike Quick Start for AWS, and Aerospike CacheDB.



XDR Performance: Made improvements to its cross datacenter replication (XDR) functionality that reduces latency when synchronizing data between globally distributed clusters in a multi-cloud architecture.



Query Support: Added enhancements to speed queries of large-scale data sets stored in the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform.



Data Pipeline Integrations: Expanded its Aerospike Connect portfolio of pre-built integrations by adding support for Spark 3.0, Presto, and Event Stream Processing (ESP).



About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.



*Rating based on nine reviews as of January 27, 2022, reviewed in the last 12 months.



