Human Appeal, one of the UK’s fastest growing NGOs, confirmed the US government’s permitting international money transactions related to humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, will facilitate aid efforts to save lives.



The US treasury announced this month it now permits money transactions related to humanitarian operations, including clearing, settlement and transfers, to the war-torn country.



The United Nations says more than half the country's 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, is facing collapse. International banks have been wary of Afghanistan and the United Nations and aid groups are struggling to get enough money into the country to fund operations.

“Aid efforts are starved of operational funds when restrictions are imposed on humanitarian money transfers, this latest move will help facilitate larger scale aid efforts urgently needed to save lives in Afghanistan,” commented a Programmes Coordinator for Human Appeal.



Human Appeal, which operates in 25 countries globally in partnership with international institutions such as the Red Crescent and the United Nations, recently succeeded in distributing 640 food parcels and 640 winter kits in Afghanistan’s mountainous Samangan province with another 332 food parcels planned for Wardak province.



Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures are sweeping across Afghanistan. In a country already facing the worst drought in decades and where 9 million people are at risk of famine, winter can be one hardship too far.



Human Appeal is working with the Afghan Red Crescent to provide 3,276 people from 468 families with winter kits to help them survive the bitter winter weather.



Families who are already facing famine, malnourishment, and sickness have no way to stay warm this winter. It is officially the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with over 24 million people in need of help, including almost 13 million children.



ENDS.



About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with global organisations like the United Nations. Its mission is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only (www.humanappeal.org.uk).

For more information please contact: press@humanappeal.org.uk