10th February 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce the winners from the 2021 webinar prize draw entries for the multi award-winning test and measurement solutions from AEM.



Mayflex partnered with AEM in November 2021 to bring their innovative solutions to the UK, providing customers with a greater choice and more options when it comes to testing. To introduce customers to AEM, Mayflex hosted a series of 10 webinars that ran in November and December, with the added incentive that all attendees were entered in a prize draw to win up to £10,000 worth of AEM equipment.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented ‘We had a great response and there has been much interest in AEM. All attendees to the webinars were put into a prize draw and the two lucky winners were ACI in Scotland, with the TestPro CV100 presented to Thomas Drain by Davy Edgar on behalf of AEM and Mayflex and KeyNet Solutions in London, with the NSA presented to Kevin Dowling by Paul Collins, Mayflex Account Director.’



Ross continued ‘The AEM tester range includes numerous technical features and benefits and they are approved by all the major manufacturers for warranty purposes. The other big advantage is that the TestPro CV100 kits come with a 3-year extended care plan which covers the yearly calibration and even covers any accidental damage, so the ongoing costs are kept to an absolute minimum, virtually zero!’



Ross concluded ‘We have a new series of introductory AEM webinars available as well as an on-demand version that can be viewed at any time to suit our customers. We have also launched a series of regular ‘Hands on AEM’ demonstration days during 2022 at venues in Birmingham, Scotland, Bristol and London, to show the many features and benefits of the range and enable customers to experience and try the copper, fibre and NSA testers and talk to the experts – details are now available via our website to book onto these informal events.’



To learn more about the AEM tester range please visit our website or alternatively contact the sales team on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com. Keep following our LinkedIn account, email and newsletter communications for details on any special offers.