Skinner Recognized as Gold Winner, Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year



ROSELAND, NJ — February 10, 2022 — Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), has been recognized in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company’s CMO Jonathan Skinner is the gold winner for Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year in the Cybersecurity Professional category.



Appointed as CMO in 2017, Skinner is responsible for Sectigo’s global marketing strategy, corporate branding, and sales pipeline generation. With 10 years of TLS industry experience and 20 years of technology marketing experience, Skinner oversees the marketing initiatives across three lines of business that deliver identity-first security solutions to secure and protect websites and establish digital trust for machine and human identities.



In 2021, Skinner spearheaded the strategy behind repositioning the corporate brand and led the go-to-market plan for announcing Sectigo’s move to become Certificate Authority agnostic, a market-disrupting move for the company. Skinner was instrumental in executing a flawless global communications plan to move the company into a new market classification and raising awareness to attract a significant growth of inbound interest from the world’s largest brands.



Skinner's contributions helped Sectigo to achieve a record year of growth and accomplishments in 2021. Sectigo's marketing team delivered significant YoY pipeline growth, achieved a first-place ranking in share of voice amongst competitors, and led integration and branding for three newly acquired organizations, all while growing and enabling a best-in-class global marketing organization.



“2021 was a banner year for Sectigo. Not only did we see record growth and demand for our Certificate Lifecycle Management solution, but we led market disruption by delivering innovation with CA agnostic capabilities to position Sectigo for continued growth. Jonathan was instrumental in driving demand and advancing our brand into a new market segment that differentiates us from our competitors. I am proud he is recognized for this well-deserved honor,” said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo.



The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor the industry’s best professionals and organizations in information security. A panel of judges from the information security community decided the winners. Skinner also received this Gold honor in 2019, the same year Sectigo was named the 2019 Silver Winner for Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company.



Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

