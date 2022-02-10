Former Liverpool and England international footballer and now manager, Robbie Fowler, has revealed he’s undergone hair transplant surgery to restore his hairline.



Fowler is best known for his time as a striker at Liverpool FC, and later Leeds United and Manchester City, as well as England. He remains Liverpool’s top scorer and in fact is the 7th highest scorer in the history of the Premier League. Robbie had a hair transplant after he noticed his hairline receding and wanted to restore it back to how it looked towards the end of his playing career.



“My hair had never really bothered me to the point where I was worried about going completely bald. I remember having conversations with my dad and I always joked with him about our hairlines as we’d both started to recede a bit.”



The 46-year-old continued “My dad actually passed away a few years back and I’m not saying I had the procedure because of the banter I had with him about it, but I did sort of look at myself in the mirror and thought I’d feel better with a more defined hairline. I felt I just needed a little bit of a touch up to get it looking how it once did”



Robbie acknowledged that some people look good with a bald head. “That fully shaved or bald look really suits some people. I just didn’t see myself as one of them.”



Dr Bessam Farjo, Hair Restoration Surgeon at the Farjo Hair Institute, performed Robbie’s procedure.



“Robbie was a great candidate for a hair transplant as he had a good head of hair to begin with. It was a case of finessing the hair line to achieve a fuller look from the front. I’m really pleased with his progress - I think the results speak for themselves”



Robbie agrees and is keen for those debating whether or not to consider a hair transplant to realise it’s not a subject that is as taboo as it once was.



“I’m absolutely delighted with how it’s turned out and I would recommend it to anyone considering it. If you look at my hair towards the end of my career, what I have now is very similar.”



“If you want to get it done, go for it. It’s really quite common these days. It’s not a taboo subject anymore. I’m happy to talk openly about it and I have no hesitation about recommending it to people if it’s something that’s bothering them.”



Robbie’s words resonate with Dr Bessam Farjo, who co-founded the award-winning Farjo Hair Institute where Robbie had his procedure. “The conversations around hair transplants have changed, especially over the past decade. Nowadays it’s a completely normal medical procedure to invest in if someone is concerned about hair loss and wants to do something to boost their confidence and feel better about themselves.”



Dr Farjo shares his top tips for those considering a hair transplant:



Find out exactly who is carrying out the procedure and what their credentials are. Only a qualified doctor should be carrying out the surgical parts of the procedure. They should be registered with the General Medical Council and reputable hair restoration surgeons will be members of bodies including the International Society for Hair Restoration Surgery and the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery.



Before you book any procedure, an in-depth consultation with a doctor is needed to assess your current hair loss, make a diagnosis, and decide on a recommended course of action including whether you’re a suitable candidate for a hair transplant. An ethical and experienced doctor will send those who aren’t suitable away or recommend alternative action, rather than giving patients an empty promise.



If not already available to you, ask for case studies so you can see examples of the surgeon’s previous work. This should include quality before and after images and videos showing previous patients in their care and the results they achieved. Ensure the pictures you are looking at show the patient in the same pose or position, against a consistent background and the lighting is not misleading. In addition to this, ask for close-up images to showcase their artistic and natural and expected hairline design and give you confidence in their skill level. You want to look and feel a lot better, but not make it too obvious that your hairline is the result of a transplant.



