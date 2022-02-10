NEW compact-size ‘Performance’ BBQs feature technology and design innovations



• Performance PRO and CORE are mid-range gas BBQs in compact, space-saving size

• Improved TRU-Infrared cooking technology: fast, even heat distribution, juicier results

• High-performance Stainless Steel burners and porcelain enamelled cast-iron grilling grates

• Performance PRO comes with extra cast iron griddle; 3- and 4-burner PROs come with Chef’s Delight warming tray

• Faster assembly times: more pre-assembled parts

• Priced from £349.99



Char-Broil’s new BBQ range for 2022 presents the Performance 2.0 line designed in a compact new shape to take up less garden space while still packed with high-performing features. Key to this performance is an enhanced version of Char-Broil’s innovative TRU-Infrared cooking system, plus high-quality burners and grates which enable these grills to deliver fool- proof BBQ results every time.



The 2022 product introductions are:



Performance CORE: entry-level, mid-range, compact gas grill delivering a consistently successful BBQ experience. Comes in a black finish with 2- 3- and 4-burner options.



Performance PRO: the versatile, compact, mid-range gas grill which comes with an additional cast iron griddle to ensure multiple grilling options. Comes in stainless steel with 2-3- and 4-burner options, side burner, bottle opener, illuminated LED knobs. All models feature the improved Char-Broil TRU-Infrared system, which delivers the following key benefits:



• up to 50% juicier food

• 100% even heat distribution

• no flare-ups

• easy cleaning

• up to 30% more economical consumption



In addition to faster heat-up times - up to 315o in 11-13 minutes – these all add up to a perfect BBQ performance every time, with delicious, evenly-cooked, juicy results.



The Performance CORE is Char-Broil’s entry-level, mid-range, compact TRU-Infrared gas BBQ. It’s designed to make it as easy as possible for even the most novice of BBQ-ers to deliver superb grilling results.



Better grilling results

The fuel-efficient stainless-steel burners quickly bring the grill up to temperature, while the unique TRU-Infrared™ cooking technology distributes heat evenly, making your food up to 50% juicier. SureFire ignition is started at the touch of a button, allowing each stainless steel burner to be ignited individually and independently, without any open flames - helping budding professional grillers enjoy a safe BBQ experience.



To further assist excellent grilling results, a cold-rolled steel lid provides excellent insulation to help maintain constant heat, the in-built lid-mounted temperature gauge offers precision feedback allowing you to easily monitor cooking temperatures, and porcelain-enamelled cast iron grates ensure greater heat retention and perfect sear marks.



Designed for safety, ease of use and flexibility

Solid rounded handles allow easy opening and closing and four heavy-duty locking casters ensure smooth mobility and the best possible stability when in use.



The Performance CORE comes in a compact, modern black steel design, with large side table areas for additional working space and storage space for a 5 kg gas bottle. It also boasts handy Gear Trax tool hooks, which allow you to keep all your barbecue utensils to hand.



The grill is packaged in an environmentally friendly way without any polystyrene in FSC-certified cardboard packaging, and comes with an increased number of ready-mounted components for up to 30% faster assembly times.



Performance CORE Prices & Availability



Performance CORE 2-burner: RRP £349.99

Performance CORE 3-burner: RRP £419.99 (easily-wheelable cart version)

Performance CORE 4-burner: RRP £559.99



The Performance CORE is available in the UK from March 2022 from garden centres nationwide.



The Performance PRO is a quality stainless steel TRU-Infrared BBQ, designed to provide ease of use and flexibility, as well as good looks and ergonomic design.



Better grilling results

The fuel-efficient stainless-steel burners quickly bring the grill up to temperature, while the unique TRU-Infrared™ cooking technology distributes heat evenly, making your food up to 50% juicier. SureFire ignition allows each stainless steel burner to be ignited individually and independently, enabling you to get the BBQ started quickly and safely, and the lid provides constant heat for excellent cooking results.



For additional grilling options, each PRO model comes with an extra griddle made of sold cast iron featuring one smooth side – ideal for eggs and pancakes - and one ribbed side for grilling vegetables and smaller cuts of meat. Furthermore, the 3- and 4-burner Performance PRO models also come with a Chef’s Delight porcelain grill topper which diffuses heat and keeps food away from direct flame – making it great for heating up delicate foods or keeping cooked foods warm.



Quality design

The double-layer cold-rolled stainless steel lid ensures constant temperatures and optimal insulation. The lid also has newly designed robust end caps for stability and longevity and a lid-mounted temperature gauge for precise feedback on internal cooking temperatures.



Versatility and convenience

A large stainless steel foldable side shelf gives additional work space, as well as a convenient foldable way of saving space when storing. A handy side burner enables quick warm-up of sauces and side dishes, and an integrated bottle opener ensures speedy refreshment for the BBQ chef and guests!



Aesthetically, there’s an attractive control panel with red LED illumination, and every element of the BBQ is ergonomically designed for ease of use. And an increased number of ready-mounted components means up to 30% faster assembly times.



Performance PRO Prices & Availability



Performance PRO 2-burner: RRP £449.99

Performance PRO 3-burner: RRP £579.99

Performance PRO 4-burner: RRP £689.99



The Performance PRO is available in the UK from March 2022 from garden centres nationwide and John Lewis.



RANGE UPDATE FOR 2022 - Professional Gas-to-coal Hybrids!



All Char-Broil Professional PRO & CORE Line BBQs now come with a charcoal tray, enabling you to quickly and easily switch from cooking with gas to cooking with charcoal. The charcoal tray can also be purchased separately by existing Professional range owners, at £54.99.



www.charbroil.co.uk

@charbroil_uk



Media contacts:

Michelle Redmond, michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796

Charlotte Priest, charlotte@honchopr.com / 07876 222327



About Char-Broil®:

The family owned manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric outdoor grills, smokers and grill accessories is a subsidiary of W.C.Bradley Co and is based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Char-Broil has been making barbecues for over 40 years, since 1948. Char-Broil® is a market leader in the US gas grill segment and also sells outdoor cooking equipment in Canada, Latin America, Australia and across Europe. Char-Broil® is the leader in infrared grilling technology, known as TRU-InfraredTM. Char-Broil’s European head office is based in Hamburg, Germany. The UK HQ is in Witney, Oxfordshire