The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has partnered with Adam Tobias from Inventum Group, a leader in inclusive talent solutions, to deliver a game changing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) training programme for the recruitment sector.



With staffing firms facing a shortage of both recruitment consultants and candidates for end clients, the trade association for the professional staffing sector has launched its Inclusive+ Recruiter ED&I training programme. Those who complete the course and pass the end of course online assessment will earn an industry recognised Inclusive+ Recruiter badge to demonstrate to end hirers that they are fully trained in diverse recruitment practices.



The course covers:



Building the business case for diversity, overcoming objections and how your clients can benefit;

Unconscious bias and how it impacts the recruitment process;

Attracting talent through inclusive job ads and building an inclusive brand;

Conducting and scoring inclusive competency-based interviews;

Ensuring legal compliance with the Equality Act.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, commented:



“It’s no secret that the staffing sector is facing a significant talent shortage when it comes to their own people and the candidates they source for end clients. While inclusive hiring practices should be a priority regardless of the talent market, in such a candidate scarce environment, diverse recruitment becomes more critical. This new training course has been designed specifically for the staffing sector and is delivered by an expert in the field of inclusive recruitment. For those businesses looking to give their company an edge, having Inclusive+ Recruiters will certainly be of benefit.”



Adam Tobias added:



“Everyone’s looking for new talent at the moment, but in order to bring new people in, understanding the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion is critical. Around 80% of new entrants in the job market see ED&I as a key factor in their decision to join a business – or in some cases, not to. For staffing firms looking to source not only candidates for clients but also new consultants for their own business, being a inclusive recruiter is crucial to success.”



“People get the business case for diversity. The challenge to overcome now, though, is building the confidence across our businesses to enable everyone to have meaningful conversations with clients, candidates and colleagues, without fear. This training course will provide individuals with a practical toolkit to help them become a more inclusive recruiter.”



