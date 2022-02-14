14 February 2022, London: The Travel Media Awards 2022 is now open for entry. The only UK national awards recognising excellence and achievement within all forms of the travel media, the winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Dorchester on Monday 26 September.



The categories, which together cover all travel media sectors both trade and consumer, include National Broadsheet Newspaper Section, Travel Broadcast Programme of the Year, Breaking Travel News, Sustainability Feature of the Year and the Photography Award. Entry is free of charge and the winner of each category will be decided by a panel of travel industry and media judges, ensuring only the very best in class win a coveted trophy.



Anthony Leyens, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and CEO of APL Media Limited, said: “The Awards continue to highlight how much exceptional talent there is in the travel media industry, and as travel begins to really recover after a difficult time we are really looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the very best of travel media.”



Now in its eighth year, the winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Dorchester on Monday 26 September. The five-star luxury Dorchester is one of the most prestigious in the world and has welcomed a variety of renowned guests through its doors from Somerset Maugham to Elizabeth Taylor: a fittingly glamorous location for us to come together to celebrate.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said, “We look forward to receiving entries for the 2022 Awards and to seeing everyone at the Dorchester on September 26. It is wonderful to see the travel media sector recovering and we anticipate a huge number of quality entries once again this year.”



The awards are judged by some of the UK's most influential travel figures from a wide cross section of the industry, alongside travel editors and writers; unique to the Travel Media Awards is its commitment that 25% of all judges are new to the awards, and that no one judges the same category year on year.





Key dates for the 2022 Travel Media Awards:



14 February — awards open for entries

29 April — entries close

25 July — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced

1 August — finalists announced

26 September — awards ceremony takes place

For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com or contact:

T: 020 3818 5600

E: info@travelmediaawards.com





Notes for Editors



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015 to celebrate the very best of the travel media sector. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards acts as a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited.



The 2021 awards saw almost 300 travel media and industry professionals attending. The event saw 21 publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers awarded prestigious trophies. They included Paralympian, broadcaster and journalist Ade Adepitan, who was presented with the Special Contribution Award. travelmediaawards.com



APL Media Limited works across the travel and lifestyle sectors in a number of media, from print through to events. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), National Geographic Traveller Food, Postcards, and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers a wide range of travel marketing and sales solutions for both the leisure and business travel sectors; these include creating and delivering sponsorship revenues for some of the leading events in the UK travel industry, including the ABTA Travel and UKinbound Conventions, alongside the management of events for other leading travel brands. travega.co.uk