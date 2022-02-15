Skip navigation
Richard Hadler, CEO of alan. agency has bought out a book today.

Marketing: The Bottom Line aims to move marketing from a perceived cost centre into a strategic driver of profit.

Website is here: https://marketingthebottomline.co.uk/

Richard is available for interviews, talks and podcasts.

Subject matter:

B2B Marketing
Creativity
Sales
Sales & Marketing collaboration

This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Alan. Agency in the following categories: Business & Finance, Media & Marketing, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.