Bluebell Smart Baby Monitor is celebrating their 4th birthday in February 2022. The award-winning monitor, founded by doctors who are also dads, was designed to monitor more, so parents worry less. Offering practical features like breathing and temperature tracking, roll on tummy alerts and more, to support parents in their journey and provide peace of mind so they can enjoy the early months of their baby’s life.



Since launch, Bluebell has collected over 64 billion data points, including 1.6 million hours of sleep tracked to provide real insights into baby’s sleep patterns. Each day, Bluebell monitors over 17 million baby breaths - a total of 7.1billion breaths since launch - and 2.5 billion times routines were tracked, like nappy changes, feeds and expressing, providing analytics to form good routines with their baby.



Carla Berlin, Paediatric Sleep Consultant, says: “The data which Bluebell monitors provide is a sleep consultant's dream! At Snooze Tots we rely heavily on parents telling us the likes of wake up times and length of their sleep each day which can often be an estimate - especially in the middle of the night when a parent is hardly at their most conscious! Being able to see first hand consecutive days worth of sleep patterns builds a much clearer picture for us to assess, alter and ultimately improve their child's sleep. When great technology enhances knowledge, results are often significantly improved.”



The business was started with the simple aim of providing monitoring that supports parents day to day. Using data to provide alerts and insights, as well as providing a means of monitoring feeds, nappy changes and more, which can be shared with health professionals as needed.



Customer Elizabeth Knowles-Lodge, respiratory nurse, says: “It offered all the peace of mind I needed, providing breathing and temperature alerts as well as room temperature monitoring. It really was the best product I had found on the market.”





Dr Naveen Sharma, Psychiatric Consultant and Bluebell founder, says “Celebrating our birthday is an exciting milestone for everyone at Bluebell Baby Monitors. We set up the business to support parents with data driven insights, alerts and practical features, and that is exactly what we are doing. Becoming a parent can be overwhelming and baby’s don’t come with instructions, so the data we gather helps parents to make sense of their baby’s routine and make informed decisions off the back of that data. We could not be prouder of where we are today - with 1000’s of happy users benefiting from our monitoring system.”



About the 9-in-1 Bluebell Monitor:



The 9in1 Monitor, priced at £349 (now £279 in the birthday sale), has a number of incredible monitoring features, including:

Breathing

Temperature (Body)

Crying

Tummy Roll

Room Temperature

Audio Monitoring

Sleep Tracking

Video Monitoring

Routine tracking



About Bluebell:

Designed by Doctors (who are dads too), Bluebell takes the guesswork out of parenting by monitoring baby’s breathing, skin temperature, crying, movement, sleep/awake status and sleeping position. Most importantly, it alerts parents if any monitoring tracks outside of acceptable limits.



The mobile app gets real-time alerts to help keep parents informed on how their baby is doing, receiving monitoring and routine notifications that let them easily track baby’s activities like feeds and nappy changes – helping parents seamlessly settle into a new routine. The tracking capability of Bluebell is also incredibly useful when talking to doctors or health visitors about the baby's development.



As if this wasn’t enough, the Bluebell Smart Hub creates the ideal sleeping environment with lullabies, nightlight, white and pink noise, two-way talk back and room noise/temp monitoring – all effortlessly controllable via the Bluebell app.

Since the release of the Bluebell Smart Monitor, Bluebell has gone from strength to strength, generating 5-star customer reviews and receiving multiple awards for ‘Best Baby Tech’ (Hip and Healthy: Mother and Baby Awards 2021), ‘Best Baby Monitor’ (Mother & Baby Awards 2020) ‘Best Wearable Design’ (Dezeen Design Awards 2019) ‘Gold - Best Baby Monitor’ as well as ‘Gold - Most innovative’ (project baby awards 2021) and most recently ‘Bronze Award 2021’ (Bizziebaby)







The Bluebell 9in1 is usually priced at £349, the Bluebell 8-in-1 is usually priced at £289 and the Bluebell 7-in-1 is usually priced at £229, available via bluebellbabymonitor.com

and stockists including John Lewis, Jojo Maman Bebe, Boots and Amazon.

