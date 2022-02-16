ideal for professionals who want to take a leap forward and explore the European hubs at the forefront of sustainable business

Vlerick Business School has launched a new European Executive MBA programme, which allows professionals to study in six different European locations, as well as online.



The programme will be taught at the home campus of Vlerick, in Brussels, and at five other European city hubs; Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Dublin, Madrid and Zaragoza, as well as through the school’s online platform.



The Vlerick European Executive MBA is ideal for professionals who want to take a leap forward and explore the European hubs at the forefront of sustainable business. Each city will offer a unique module, relevant and dedicated to that city’s business environment.



- Brussels – business and its role in society and EU horizons and social projects

- Frankfurt – ethical finance

- Copenhagen – purposeful and resilient organisations

- Dublin – innovative and sustainable venturing

- Madrid & Zaragoza – sustainable supply chains



The programme is specifically suited to candidates with a leadership mindset, professional experience with an awareness towards sustainability, and international outlook, as well as curiosity flexibility, particularly towards new ways of working.



Professor Koen Dewettinck, Director of MBA programmes at Vlerick Business School says,



“As we all know, Europe is a global hub of innovation and sustainability – as well as world-beating companies and practices. This new European Executive MBA takes participants to the heart of this, combining flexible, online learning with hands-on immersive experiences, and the opportunity to experience live cases and networking in the most cutting-edge European companies.”



Candidates to the programme typically would have over four years full-time professional experience, and come equipped with a vast amount of prior knowledge in their sector, but are looking to learn the knowledge needed to become an executive and make that next leap.



This is an eighteen months long programme, comprised of one weekend per month and online modules. The European Executive MBA is set to begin on 16th November 2022, and applications are already open and available via this link: https://app.askadmissions.co.uk/ayapplicantlogin/fl_Applican...



If you would like more information on the new programme, or to speak with Professor Dewettinck, please contact Kyle Grizzell at BlueSky Education – kyle@bluesky-pr.com +44 (0) 1582 790 709.