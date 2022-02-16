equimedia



equimedia today announces its appointment as the Royal Agricultural University’s (RAU) new website design and development agency. The first project is the development of a new website for the University based on the latest Drupal 9 technology.



Ross Britton, Website Experience Director at equimedia, said:

“Becoming the Royal Agricultural University’s new web agency is exciting for the whole team and we’re proud to partner with such a prestigious, forward thinking and dynamic higher educational institution.”



“Throughout the pitch process we loved engaging with the RAU team, whose cultural values reflected our own and, having already begun the project in earnest, we’re enjoying the highly collaborative approach – with some fantastic insight and ideas!”



Kate Perris, Marketing and Campaigns Manager at the RAU, said:

“Selecting a new web agency is always a big decision, but our engagement with the equimedia team ultimately made it a simple one.



“As we transition to the new Drupal 9 website, we want it to reflect the University’s innovative approach to higher education. It will set us up for success on our quickly accelerating growth trajectory. equimedia’s full-service approach to web design, development, SEO and ongoing support gave us huge confidence that they won’t just deliver on this project but will support us for years to come.



“We look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”



The Drupal 9 project will modernise the University’s website, delivering a bold design and slick user experience that will enable students to understand how choosing to study at the RAU can help set them on their preferred career path.



About equimedia:

equimedia is an independent digital marketing agency with performance at their core. equimedia use data insights to fuel innovation powered by technology and devised by our original thinking team. We offer blended digital marketing strategies across paid, owned and earned media channels that deliver results at pace, maximising your return on investment.



equimedia immerse themselves in their clients’ business and targets and optimise activity across the entire user experience. With experts in media (on and offline), search (PPC and SEO), ads (Display and Programmatic), conversion (web design and build, UX and CRO), equimedia are focused on making their clients’ budgets deliver more.



About the Royal Agricultural University (RAU):



The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has been at the forefront of agricultural education, research and innovation for more than 175 years. Today, the RAU has around 1,100 undergraduate and postgraduate students studying subjects ranging from agriculture, rural land management, and rural policy, to sustainable food systems, real estate, cultural heritage, business and entrepreneurship, and equine science, all based at its Cirencester campus. The RAU has a network of education partners across the UK and abroad, and prides itself on its links with industry and its ability to meet the demand for land-based expertise worldwide.

Visit www.rau.ac.uk to find out more.



For any enquiries, please contact enquiries@equimedia.co.uk or call us on 01793 715440.