UK HyperAutomation pioneer TrustPortal has appointed Stephen Tickhill as chief revenue officer. It’s a key hire supporting TrustPortal’s rapid growth and complements its launch of a HyperAutomation platform capable of transforming the digital experiences of front to back-office employees and customers - all around the world.



Stephen is a highly experienced enterprise software sales director bringing a deep understanding of the combined transformative power of people, robots, digital and AI - to deliver better work, smarter from the front to the back-office – right across the enterprise. He possesses a rich heritage of building winning business units for tech vendors including HP, Fujitsu and Blue Prism. At TrustPortal, he’ll be developing a world-class team to grow global sales – while expanding its open ecosystem of best of breed technology vendors, solution providers and resellers.



Chris Lamberton, TrustPortal’s CEO said, “We’re excited to have someone of Stephen’s calibre join our team at a time when we’re rapidly growing – while exiting stealth mode to showcase our unique, highly advanced, HyperAutomation platform. We’re pleased that he’s already hit the ground running and expect him to have a huge impact on our future commercial success.”



Stephen Tickhill, chief revenue officer TrustPortal added, “Even the most progressive enterprises are struggling to provide transformed digital services that deliver the kind of experiences their employees, clients and partners are demanding. Delivering better work, smarter! means transforming the experiences of anyone that engages with the enterprise, across any channel in real time.”



Tickhill continues, “It’s time that we started looking through the same lens our employees, customers and the market looks through when they engage with us. I believe the catalyst is TrustPortal’s ground-breaking HyperAutomation capabilities. I’m looking forward to showcasing this transformative potential to enterprises across the world. I’ll be demonstrating the new reality of what’s possible, so more employees and customers are able to benefit from truly transformed digital experiences.”



About TrustPortal

TrustPortal is a UK HyperAutomation pioneer aiming to transform the digital experiences for millions of employees and customers across the globe. The catalyst is TrustPortal’s highly advanced enterprise HyperAutomation platform, which is the first to intelligently augment and orchestrate people, robots, digital and AI in real-time: to deliver better work, smarter across the back to front-office and beyond - with unmatched ease, speed, scale and security.



Since 2017, TrustPortal’s patented technological capabilities have been consistently proved and evolved by playing a central role in mission-critical digital work transformation initiatives across the world’s biggest and brightest including Telefonica, MetLife, IBM and EDF. Supporting TrustPortal is a growing open ecosystem of technology vendors including Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Salesforce, ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, IBM and best of breed global resellers. https://www.trustportal.org