JSA Group announced today the acquisition of the 6CATS Group, the leading compliant international contractor management company.







Speaking on behalf of the JSA Group, John Hoskin Group CEO, said,







“We are absolutely delighted to welcome 6CATS to the JSA Group, having long admired the outstanding work Michelle and her team do in the international contracting sector, we particularly like their emphasis on customer service and commercial, genuinely compliant solutions.







“We completed the transaction on 25/01/22 with the express intention of making 6CATS the flagship for our international expansion, and the expected cornerstone of our overseas growth for the next few years.”







Michelle Reilly, CEO of 6CATS, commented,







“Over the last year or so we have been working on plans to sell the business to a partner that can help us grow, as well as maintain our position as the best international contractor management provider, for many years to come. We are delighted and very excited for 6CATS to join JSA.



“We believe this is great news for all our employees, contractors and clients; no staff losses are planned or anticipated, plus I and the other directors will continue to run the business and continue the incredible growth of the 6CATS brand across the world.







“We see this as a fantastic opportunity for all of us at 6CATS, joining a well-established group with a strong balance-sheet, talented & experienced management and dynamic people who can help us move forward in key areas, notably in IT and systems development.”





More information about JSA Group:



6CATS represents JSA’s eighth acquisition since the investment by Universal Partners in 2018. JSA now supports more than 1,000 recruitment businesses and c.30,000 freelancers and contractors, offering a complete range of compliance, accountancy, employment, payroll, back office and financial management services to the flexible workforce supply chain, both in the UK and internationally. With a 30-year track record, JSA has scaled whilst maintaining a unique blend of highly personalised support and online, tech-enabled solutions for recruitment agencies and workers alike. JSA yesterday (16th February 2022) announced plans to rebrand and will become known as Workwell™ from March 9th 2022







JSA is a founder and fully accredited member of the FCSA (Freelancer and Contractor Services Association), the most reputable trade body, in the UK, and rigorous enforcer of compliance and customer service standards in the contracting sector.



Both the group CEO and Group CFO are Chartered Accountants.





More information about 6CATS:



6CATS International provides compliant payment solutions to more than 2,000 contractors working through 300+ agencies, in over 80 countries worldwide. It is a multiple prize-winning business.











