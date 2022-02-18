Revenues soar 32 per cent since consultancy introduces shorter working week.







For immediate release – Businesses can fuel their post-pandemic growth by implementing a four-day week working model, according to the experience of one technology consultancy.



THRYVE, an emerging and critical technology recruitment business based in London and operating across the German market, has reported a 31.9 per cent boost in sales since introducing a shorter working week in 2021.



At the same time, customer satisfaction ratings based on service quality and delivery have increased to an unprecedented 100 per cent, whilst worker productivity has risen by a fifth (20 per cent).



John Lennon, Managing Director at THRYVE, commented:



“The concept of the four-day working week is nothing new. Over the last three years, the number of recruitment adverts that mention it have tripled, yet they still only represent less than 1 per cent of all job postings.



“This suggests to me that beyond the hype of implementing a shorter worker week, the appetite for changing traditional working practices remains low. The reason for this, I believe, is a lack of publicly available evidence to support the business case for its introduction.



“As we emerge from the disruption and uncertainty of the last two years and enter the post-pandemic economy, now is the time for business leaders to rethink their existing working practices in a way that will reposition them for future growth.



“That is precisely what the four-day week working model can do.”



Critical to the success of the four-day week model for THRYVE has been the positive impact on staff mental health and wellbeing.



“The last two years have highlighted the need for employers to take greater care of their people, both in the context of providing psychological security and supporting their mental health,” said Lennon.



Indeed, after just three months, 84 per cent of staff reported a significant drop in work-related stress, 9 in 10 (89 per cent) stated they have become more productive, and 94 per cent say that they have a far better work-life balance.



Lennon added: “Our experience has shown that the benefits and returns generated by adopting a four-day week business model significantly outweigh those of not doing so.



“At a time when employer demand is high and talent availability is low, organisations need to do all they can to raise their profile as an employer of choice. After all, business growth depends on it.”



