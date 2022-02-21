Hosted and organised by IRM UK, the Data Governance Conference Europe and Master Data Management Summit is back in-person and takes place from the 16th - 19th May 2022, London.



Over forty of the world-renowned independent speakers and major users of Master Data Management and Data Governance will be there, including; Malcolm Chisholm, President, Data Millennium, Suzanne Coumbaros, Data Governance Director, Sodexo, Mike Ferguson, Managing Director, Intelligent Business Strategies, Jan Henderyckx, Partner, BearingPoint, Kiran Gill, Head of Data Services and Operations, Data Lab, Lloyd's, Roberto Maranca, Data Excellence VP, Schneider Electric, Yaniv Naor, Data Management and Governance Process Director, Knauf and Phillip Radley, Principal Data Strategy Consultant, Thoughtworks.



With case studies and contributors from the likes of; Bank of England, Lloyds Banking Group, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Heineken, FMO - Dutch Development Bank, OCI, ENGIE, Nest Pensions, Sodexo, Direct Line Group, abrdn, Bayer, Volvo Penta, Farfetch, Schneider Electric, PwC, Openreach, Thoughtworks, LifeFitness, Openwork Partnership, Deloitte and BearingPoint delegates will be able to take an inside look at the successes and challenges behind real-world Master Data Management and Data Governance implementations.



Numbers are expected to reach 200 and typical attendee's include Data Governance Managers, Data Architects, Data Managers, Data Stewards, Master Data Managers, Business Intelligent Managers, Head of Data & Analytics, Data Governance Directors, Master Data Management Directors, VP of Data Analytics, VP of Enterprise Data Management and much more.

Shane McGlynn, Managing Director of IRM UK said “There is a real thirst out there for events to be back face-to-face and the feedback we have received from our speakers, sponsors and delegates has been overwhelming. We are excited to bring the data community back together for four-days of debate, learning and networking”



