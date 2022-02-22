Increasing demand for product data is driving the need for 2D codes, which are expected to join linear barcodes at the point of sale within the next five years. The growth in 2D codes can present huge opportunities for brands, who must now ensure that their coding and marking capabilities are designed to work in this data-rich world.



Lee Metters, Group Business Development Director, Domino Printing Sciences (Domino), comments: “Society has woken up to the use of 2D codes on a global level. Consumers are now more adept at using 2D codes, due in part to the normalisation of 2D scanning facilitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In addition, we have already seen 2D codes used, with great success, in the pharma market, with legislation including the EU’s Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), the United States’ federal Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), and Russia’s Chestny ZNAK regulation requiring item-level serialisation of products via 2D codes.

“This success can now be replicated in other industries to bring a greater wealth of product data to consumers, retailers, and everyone involved within global supply chains.”



As a world-leading coding and marking provider, with expertise helping brands to fulfil regulatory serialisation requirements via 2D codes, and long-standing partnerships with key industry associations, Domino is well-placed to help manufacturers prepare for this new dimension in barcodes.



Notes to Editors:



About Domino



Since 1978, Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) has established a global reputation for the development and manufacture of coding, marking, and printing technologies, as well as its worldwide aftermarket products and customer services. Today, Domino offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of complete end-to-end coding solutions designed to satisfy the compliance and productivity requirements of manufacturers across many sectors, including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial. The company’s core technologies include innovative inkjet, laser, print and apply, and thermal transfer overprinting systems designed for the application of variable data, barcodes, and unique traceability codes onto product and packaging.



Domino employs over 2,900 people worldwide and sells to more than 120 countries through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and more than 200 distributors. Domino’s manufacturing facilities are located in China, Germany, India, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and the USA.



Domino’s continued growth is underpinned by an unrivalled commitment to product development. The company is the proud recipient of six Queen’s Awards in several categories, including innovation. Domino has also been recognised with many industry awards, including the ‘Supply Chain Excellence’ and ‘People and Skills’ accolades at The Manufacturer MX Awards 2019.



Domino became an autonomous division within Brother Industries Ltd. on 11th June 2015.



For further information on Domino, please visit https://bit.ly/34xjnvH

