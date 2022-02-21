PCI Pal has set the standard in the Best Compliance Product category; a fantastic achievement and very well deserved

PCI Pal, (LON:PCIP) – the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions – today announced it has been named winner of the Best Compliance Product category in the first annual CX Awards celebration.



Hailed as the "CX technology industry's highest honour", the CX Awards are hosted and presented by CX Today, a leading international news organisation honouring excellence across the customer experience technology space. The CX Awards 2022 is hosted online by CX Today Publisher, Rob Scott, and Clare Muscutt, Founder and CEO of Women in CX.



Judging is based on an organisation’s ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution, and is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Robin Gareiss, Martin Hill-Wilson, Michael Fauscette, Jaimy Szymanski, Nerys Corfield, and Julie Tano-Lawson.



PCI Pal was recognised for its response in supporting customers throughout the pandemic, with rapid deployment payment security solution, PCI Pal Agent Assist. Delivered from its globally-available cloud environment, PCI Pal has been able to ensure organisations can continue handling customer payments, in a secure and compliant way, even when working remotely as a result of the pandemic.



“PCI Pal has set the standard in the Best Compliance Product category; a fantastic achievement and very well deserved,” said Rob Scott, Publisher and Host of CX Awards 2022.



Jane Goodayle, SVP - Global Marketing, PCI Pal said, “We work hard to support our customers and partners to secure payments without compromising on CX regardless of agent location. We are delighted the judges of the CX Awards recognised these efforts and presented us with the Best Compliance Product trophy.”



PCI Pal was honoured on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 4pm GMT. Interested parties can watch the show on-demand at https://awards.cxtoday.com



For more information regarding PCI Pal, visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.



Notes to Editors:



About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre. PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organisation globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world. For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.



About CX Awards:

The CX Awards is a global awards event which celebrates customer experience technology innovation and industry success. The CX Awards is a fully digital awards event and therefore doesn’t attract the normal costs of getting involved. There’s just a small application fee, no table fees, with no travel and accommodation required. CX Awards celebrates the achievements of organisations from Contact Centre, CRM, Artificial Intelligence and more.



Launching for the first time in 2022, CX Today, CX Today has created a dedicated awards on the back of demand from the industry. The intention is to recognise the immense talent within the industry at a time when businesses have a great opportunity to help customers to transform during challenging trading conditions.



