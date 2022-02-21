Aito’s integrated and scalable technology helps consumer technology brands transform the design and user experience of their devices.

• Company raises further funding from leading Dutch banking giant Rabobank

• Supports Aito’s continued growth in the haptic feedback market

• Company will use funds to accelerate growth with further tier one consumer technology brands



21st February 2022: Leading Dutch technology start-up Aito today announces a further investment – this time from the start-up and scale-up team of leading Dutch banking giant Rabobank.



The additional funding, following the Spring 2021 raise of €4 million, provides the company with further finance to accelerate the growth and extend its award-winning finger sensing and haptic feedback solution to more tier one consumer technology brands.



Nedko Ivanov, CEO of Aito comments: “Following a strong start to 2022, Rabobank has provided investment to help support our ambitious plans to further commercialise our award-winning patented technology with other world leading consumer technology brands. Digital Trends highlighted haptic touchpads as a key technology trend for 2022, becoming increasingly mainstream across laptops and other consumer devices. We are now well positioned to extend our unique and versatile haptic touch solutions to further brands and devices.”



Aito’s integrated and scalable technology helps consumer technology brands transform the design and user experience of their devices.



Aito’s finger sensing and haptic touch solutions offer:



• The most accurate and richest haptic experience available on the market today

• The industry’ slimmest finger sensing and haptic feedback solution – less than 2.4 millimetres

• Ultra-local haptic feedback: ‘only where you press’

• Fully scalable technology to offer the largest edge to edge haptic surfaces on the market with seamless design



Aito’s technology has already been integrated into laptop touchpads, but it is also relevant to the wider consumer electronics market: it enables technology brands to build more functional accessories, display screens, gaming devices and AR/VR solutions that deploy the power of touch to transform user experiences.



Robbert Lut of Rabobank comments: “Aito’s ground-breaking and patented technology offers new design options to create more compact and versatile laptops, accessories, displays and other devices delivering new tactile experiences. The company helps consumer technology brands differentiate products in highly competitive markets, offering significant return on investment. This investment demonstrates our confidence in the company’s current product portfolio and ambitious further growth plans. We are happy to support disruptive start-ups and scale-ups like Aito”



Nedko Ivanov concludes: “With more than 85 patents, we have built a significant portfolio of intellectual property across all the key aspects of the technology to enable integrated finger sensing and haptic feedback experiences, including sensing andcontrol, signal processing and mechanical construction. An increasing number of technology companies are deploying our integrated solution to create intuitive touch experiences housed in elegant new designs. This investment will further accelerate our growth in a dynamic, ever evolving potential market.”



-ends-



About Aito



Aito’s technology helps consumer electronics manufacturers innovate and differentiate in a multi-billion-dollar market. The company designs and develops patented finger sensing and haptic feedback solutions that help consumer electronics companies create bespoke tactile feedback for laptops and other devices. Offering the thinnest haptic solution on the market, Aito’s customers can create new touch-based applications, introducing superior user experiences.





About Rabobank Startup & Scale-up Team



Start-ups and scale-ups are the innovators of the economy, contributing significantly to solving societal challenges, and are the main engine for economic growth and employment in the Netherlands. This target group therefore represents great commercial and strategic value for Rabobank. The Startup & Scale-up Team helps entrepreneurs who share this mission to grow sustainably by opening up their (international) network, by providing knowledge and funding.



Media Contact:



Chris Bignell

XL Communications

chris@xl-comms.com

+44 7834 020460