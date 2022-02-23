Luxury leather handbag and accessories brand - Aurora London - is making a very welcome comeback.



The brand, which first launched in 2014 taking the *fashion media by storm, is back with an updated collection and fresh-look website for 2022.



Staying true to its roots, Aurora London items are all designed in London and handcrafted using the finest Saffiano leather in Spain and Italy. Produced by the same manufacturers as Gucci bags, Aurora London remains true to its value of bringing aspirational styles to market at obtainable prices.



Completed with gold zamak hardware, the range offers timeless elegance matched with features that meet contemporary needs. Style and functionality combine to deliver 57 bags in 15 styles that are all built to last delivered with their own dust bag to help their new owners keep them looking fresh. Leather card holders are built into each handbag and sit snugly in the navy silk lining.



The 2022 range includes handbags in clutch, crossbody, shoulder, tech and tote styles, laptop cases, cosmetics purses, card holders and travel wallets. Prices range from £45.00 to £339.00.



Gigi

An absolute classic, this bag deserves a place in everyone’s wardrobe. Available in six shades (black, grey, red, bordeaux, navy and gold) if you purchase one bag in 2022, let it be this.

Priced at £149.00.

Dimensions and product details can all be found on Aurora London here.



Cara

Whether you’re going for afternoon tea at The Goring (voted by Vogue magazine as the best place in London to have afternoon tea, just FYI) or spending the day shopping, Cara is the one to see you through. Large enough to carry everything you need while being compact enough to not be a burden, Cara comes in 11 shades and two finishes - grey, black and pink in textured leather, and Bordeaux, canary yellow, red, pink, tan, grey, dark green and black in non-textured leather.

Priced at £189.00

Dimensions and product details can all be found on Aurora London here.



Athena

If you’re looking for the latest way to take your essentials with you, then this belt bag is for you. Sitting on your waist, or over your chest, this bag also comes with a detachable chain strap which lets you switch things up and wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Available in black, grey, red, light blue and light pink.

Priced at £149.00

Dimensions and product details can all be found on Aurora London here



