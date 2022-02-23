equimedia is overcoming the marketing skills shortage in the UK by taking advantage of its remote working policy and hiring experts from across the globe. Most recently, the company has hired PPC and Ad Ops experts from South Africa and they are reaping the rewards.



In common with many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic forced equimedia to quickly adapt the way it operates, and they have adopted a remote working policy. They have moved their office to Poulton, near Cirencester, open to any team members who prefer working from the office or who want to vary their working week, spending some time in the office and some time working from home.



Louise Burgess, Director and Co-Founder of equimedia, said:



“The business was forced to adapt quickly in March 2020 as we all realised the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. We needed to ensure everyone had all the equipment they needed and change the way we worked so we could effectively collaborate remotely. We now offer a hybrid workplace so our employees can either work from home, work from the office or mix it up as they see fit!”



“This approach has been welcomed by our team members and has enabled us to recruit outside of the UK, which is currently experiencing a huge increase in marketing job vacancies making recruitment competitive and especially difficult in the digital industry”

“Our recent hires from South Africa have settled in really well and have hit the ground running.”



About equimedia



equimedia is an independent digital marketing agency with performance at their core. equimedia use data insights to fuel innovation powered by technology and devised by our original thinking team. We offer blended digital marketing strategies across paid, owned and earned media channels that deliver results at pace, maximising your return on investment.



equimedia immerse themselves in their clients’ business and targets and optimise activity across the entire user experience. With experts in digital media campaign planning and buying, search (PPC and SEO), website experience and conversion (web design and build, UX and CRO), equimedia are focused on making their clients’ budgets deliver more.



