The idea of being your own boss might sound more tempting than a secure corporate job with fixed conditions and benefits, but is being an entrepreneur really better? Two established international professionals with a successful track record in the corporate and entrepreneurship worlds will compare their insights, experiences and preferences in a webinar hosted by GBSB Global Business School next week.



The webinar aims to uncover the main differences between the lifestyles and help establish what mindset might be the right fit for an individual.



The first speaker is Wing Yan Man, a successful Business Analyst, Coach and AI Program Developer, turned founder and CEO of 3310 - School for Millennials. The second speaker is Dr John Maxwell Cohn, a renowned American engineer with an impactful career, best known as the engineer scientist from the Discovery Channel TV show, The Colony.



The speakers will consider finance, social impact, people, lifestyle, their extensive professional experiences and challenges encountered throughout their professional journeys amongst other things. They will also share their lessons learnt and tips & tricks for those who are on the crossroad of choosing. There will also be time for questions and words of advice at the end.



The webinar will take place on the 8th of March 2022 at 19:00 (CET).



To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://www.global-business-school.org/landing/webinar-serie....







