This will significantly accelerate the development of IoT and Edge devices and applications in the industrial space.

Foundries.io, the leader in cloud native development and deployment solutions for secure IoT and Edge devices, today announced it is partnering with Variscite to simplify the development, deployment and management of secure IoT and Edge products on Variscite’s System on Modules (SoMs) based on NXP Semiconductors' i.MX processors. Variscite is the world’s leading ARM-based SoM vendor with more than 1 million unit shipments per year, supporting more than 5,000 customers worldwide over 18 years.



The companies will host a joint webinar March 2, 2022 to demonstrate how with just one click developers will be minutes away from a Variscite configured Linux platform. Registration is open now using this link.



“With this one partnership, our customers instantly gain access to the FoundriesFactory platform and all the ease that comes with it,” said Ohad Yaniv, Variscite CEO. “With Foundries.io, our customers are able to get started on their Linux application development much more quickly and reduce resource inefficiencies associated with building yet another custom, fragmented Linux distribution. This will significantly accelerate the development of IoT and Edge devices and applications in the industrial space.”



By some accounts, the Industrial IoT market will grow to $1.1 trillion in 2028 from $216 billion today. That growth requires a new way of building and maintaining Linux-based devices, one in which security and resource efficiency are paramount. FoundriesFactory addresses these challenges with a cloud platform designed to both simplify and reduce the cost of developing, deploying and maintaining secure IoT and Edge Linux-based devices. It accelerates product firmware, operating system and applications development, shortens time to market and provides the ability to monitor and update devices and fleets, keeping them secure over their product lifetime.



“It’s a natural move to extend our cloud-based DevOps platform for embedded IoT and Edge to Variscite’s customers,” said George Grey, CEO of Foundries.io. “The nature of embedded development is changing, and FoundriesFactory delivers a common, easy way for developers to move quickly and to easily maintain devices for their entire lifetime from the cloud. We’re excited to make this available to millions of developers around the world.”







