By the end of phase 2, we’ll be completely paperless – doing away with that sea of yellow forms

Hatfield, UK – March 1st, 2022 - SynApps Solutions, the enterprise content management specialist with deep experience across the NHS, has delivered the first phase of a major integrated digital radiology information system contract with Aptvision at [Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust] (BHRUT), in what the Radiology department is calling ‘the biggest structural change it will make this year’.



The secure, cloud-based Unified Health Information System from Aptvision, implemented in partnership with SynApps, provides radiology teams with centralised oversight of the entire workload across its different sites. It is already improving the oversight of the vetting and prioritisation of patient CT and MRI for patients referred.



Phase 1 of the project has just gone live, with much of the new secure, web-hosted system now in place. This will now allow the Trust to triage and process the 600,000 radiology referrals it receives each year – including 5,000 Emergency Department referrals monthly – with greater efficiency. Its previous system was dated, and processes still relied heavily on paper referrals.



BHRUT is a busy acute health service provider operating two main hospital sites - King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen's Hospital in Romford. It runs one of the busiest Emergency Departments in England. The Radiology team provides services from three satellite sites in northeast London, including the new Community Diagnostic Centre at Barking Hospital. The radiology operation is complex, spanning theatres, dedicated scanning departments, and community facilities.



With a clear, consolidated, digital view across all referrals received at all sites, the Trust expects to radically reduce the turnaround times for priority scanning and reporting.



James Lovell, Operational Manager for Radiology at BHRUT, said: “Having centralised, at-a-glance oversight of our vetting queues means we’re no longer reliant on staff manually finding and collating paper referrals across multiple sites. Now we can monitor everything, cross site, via a single window in the Aptvision system.”



In the second phase of the project, BHRUT will switch on Aptvision’s order communications facility, so that the clock can start from the moment referrals come in electronically. This will take the Trust closer to its goal of same-day vetting for urgent referrals. “By the end of phase 2, we’ll be completely paperless – doing away with that sea of yellow forms,” notes Michael Hepworth, the Trust’s Radiology Speciality Manager. “This is transformation on a massive scale.”



In due course Radiology will embrace the system’s self-service portal option, giving patients more control over their appointments.



A year into the five-year project, BHRUT is impressed with the potential of the new integrated digital system, and the seamless service provided by SynApps and Aptvision. The UK-Irish technology partnership beat seven other suppliers to the contract.



The SynApps-Aptvision solution, which is 100% web based, allows BHRUT’s radiology services to be coordinated digitally from anywhere as part of a ‘paperless NHS’. Ultimately it will enable better patient outcomes, improved resource use, and fewer missed appointments (‘no shows’ are thought to account for up to 10 per cent of appointments across public hospitals.)



Designed to integrate seamlessly with other Trust systems, the system offers controls to referring doctors, too and can prevent overbookings.



SynApps, which has a strong presence in the NHS for providing integrated information systems, is providing comprehensive implementation services. “This is completely seamless to us,” Michael says. “SynApps’ involvement gave us the confidence to choose the Aptvision system, as the company is very well known for its information systems services across the NHS. But having the two companies work so seamlessly as one is invaluable.”



Of the new system, he adds, “We’re investing heavily at the moment, doubling our scanner numbers and increasing our scanning centres but, of the £12 million we’ve allocated, the move to the new SynApps-Aptvision system is the single biggest transformation we’ll make this year.”

--ends--



About SynApps Solutions

SynApps Solutions is a widely respected independent expert in enterprise content management.



We provide highly integrated solutions and services of exceptional quality, thanks to the deep skills and experience we have amassed over the last two decades.



Our customers, which span healthcare, government and commercial markets, are able to capture, manage and share knowledge dynamically and efficiently, with proven business and regulatory compliance benefits.



We provide software, consultancy, implementation and support services for leading ECM solutions, as well as our own content integration and migration solutions, ConXApps, which allow organisations to quickly maximise their investment in ECM technologies. More at www.synapps-solutions.com



PR Contact

Carina Birt, Sarum PR – 07970 006624 or carina@sarumpr.com