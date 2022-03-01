Welcome spring with stylish Easter Sunday décor in the dining room.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 3 chic and modern ways to decorate the dining room for Easter.



1.Choose a pastel palette



Celebrate Easter Sunday with an elegant and whimsical pastel palette in the dining room. Start with a fresh white table as the base and then colour coordinate the décor with pastel tableware and fresh floral bouquets. “A white marble table is a luxe choice for an afternoon of elegant dining,” Rebecca says. “Choose tableware in a mix of pink, light blue or mint green to go with a colourful spring bouquet.”



“Since the table setting is in a pastel palette you can even match the menu to go with the Easter theme,” says Rebecca. “Set the mood with a fluffy pink butter cake, macarons and flower ice cubes. The mix of pastel tones creates a light and joyous effect that nails the Instagram aesthetic.”



2.Introduce gold accents



Match gold accents with pastel tones to create a polished and modern look. “Opting for gold cutlery brings a gorgeous touch to the décor,” Rebecca explains. “Gold-plated tableware such as plates or glasses are also a subtle way to introduce these chic accents.”



“Aside from that, you can also introduce gold leaf Easter eggs. Dye the eggs in different pastel colours then stick gold foil on them to create a gold leaf effect.”



3.Personalised Easter eggs



Create a memorable table setting with chic personalised details. For example, decorate with Easter egg placeholders by painting each guest's name in gold to match the décor. “This decorating idea adds a personal feel to each table setting,” Rebecca says.



“Complete the look with a unique napkin folding and flower bouquet. Fold the napkins in the shape of a bouquet so that you can add fresh tulips or other flowers which your guests can take home after the meal.”



ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre.



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And 0% finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



We’re Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we’ve made it easy to transform your home.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/