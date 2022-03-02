British people who act on their hearing loss are six times more likely to be ‘happier’ than those without

• New research shows that Brits with a diagnosed hearing loss that wear a hearing aid are SIX times more likely to be happier than those without

• Global study of 24,000 people reveals hearing aid wearers are less likely to report anxiety and depression, and 1 in 4 report better relationships.

• 1 in 5 people in the UK today live with hearing loss , and a third of those people live with it untreated.

• WHO's World Hearing Day (03 March 2022) and Deaf Awareness Week (04 May 2022)



• Hear their stories:

- Lindy, 67, who lost her hearing in a car crash. How fixing her hearing has help her connect with feeling young and fabulous – and pick up new hobbies, like burlesque dancing.

- Laura, 37, a vet who can talk about the struggles of hearing loss in the operating room

- Reece, 25, the UK's only professional Deaf boxer on fighting hearing opponents and the stigma of hearing loss



London, 02 MARCH 2022 A new global study reveals the importance of diagnosing and managing hearing loss if we want happier and healthier lives. Research of 24,000 people from 14 countries by YouGov and modern hearing care experts www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/online-test' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Hidden Hearing, for their Love Your Ears campaign, examined the health and happiness of hearing aid wearers and non-hearing aid wearers, pre- and post-testing.



The survey revealed that British people who act on their hearing loss are six times more likely to be ‘happier’ than those without. And the impact of a properly fitted hearing aid was immediate; 1 in 5 hearing aid wearers globally see a ‘life-changing’ difference.



The research revealed the immediate effects of hearing aids on improved mental health; British people fitted with devices were 42 per cent less likely to self-report depression and 50% less likely to report anxiety, than those who continue to struggle without an aid.



According to the 2,400 Brits surveyed, hearing loss is one of the top three most stigmatising aspects of ageing (32 per cent) – after forgetfulness (54 per cent) and frailty (48 per cent). Yet the new research showed that Brits are the least likely to get a hearing test, with just 1 in 10 intending to schedule a hearing test in the next year.



The research also highlighted the British public’s greatest health concern is dementia (78 per cent), yet only 1 in 10 people are aware of the associated risk between hearing loss and dementia, and the importance of regular testing. Treating hearing loss early, before or in mid-life, is one of 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia as recognised by a landmark 2020 study in The Lancet.



Commenting on the research, Dr Dalia Tsimpida, Chartered Psychologist and multi-awarded Hearing Research Scientist at The University of Manchester, “We must move the conversation on from talking about hearing loss and ageing – this research and my own studies recognise hearing loss as one of the most stigmatising aspects of ageing, and yet there are ways to protect your hearing throughout life. If we get tested younger and earlier in our lives, we are more likely to recognise the signs of hearing loss when it affects us. By conserving our hearing, we empower our future selves to access every opportunity life may later send our way – be it in our careers, in our relationships, or in our personal lives.”



The research showed the impact that treating hearing loss can have on relationships. Since treating their hearing loss, 40 per cent of hearing aid wearers globally report having better conversations, a third feel more connected to their family, and 25 per cent say there is less stress on their relationship.



“The upsides are clear - those in the research sample fitted with a hearing aid reported feeling younger, more empowered, and closer to loved ones,” says Farah Kiani, Senior Audiologist at Hidden Hearing, “People are 20 per cent less likely to ‘feel old, 1 in 3 felt more in control, and 1 in 4 claimed better relationships.”



1 in 5 people in the UK today are living with hearing loss2 and as many as a third will be undiagnosed and untreated.3



“We can reduce our risk of hearing loss over a lifetime; Turn your headphones down, wear ear protection when directed, get tested regularly and from an earlier age. Love your ears means taking a proactive approach to our hearing,” says Kiani.



For the World Health Organisation’s World Hearing Day (3 March 2022), Hidden Hearing is encouraging anyone unsure of their hearing quality to take a free online hearing test for an immediate insight into their hearing status.



“Let’s take our hearing loss more seriously, Hidden Hearing’s 5 minute online hearing test can provide an immediate insight into how well you hear and how we can improve our health and our happiness,” said Farah Kiani.



Find your nearest clinic or take the www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/online-test' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>online hearing test.



---ENDS---



