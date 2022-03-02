Insurance comparison site Compare by Review believes that Millennials are real-life superheroes and that the rest of us should really start to take note. They’ve embarked on a large fact-finding mission to show just how Millennials are determined to fix the problems older generations have foisted onto them. And the results are very revealing.



- 33% of 20 to 45-year-olds state climate change concerns as a factor in their decision to have fewer children.

- One in five millennials has changed their diet to reduce their impact on the planet.

- Millennials drive almost 2,000 miles less than baby boomers and own 0.4 fewer vehicles than them, too.



Millennials are choosing fur babies over real babies. Compare by Review cite that millennials are starting to question and even forgo the 2.4 kids per household, favouring pets instead.



They found that Millennial and Gen Z household owners account for 62% of pet ownership, significantly higher than the 32% held by baby boomers. Millennials are aware that having a child can be the single most carbon-intensive decision they make in their entire lifetime. And as a result a third of people aged 20 to 45 say climate change was a factor in their decision to have fewer children.



Millennials are choosing staycations over vacations. Amongst the millennial population, Compare by Review found that ‘flight shame’ is commonplace, with sustainability being a factor for 77% of 18 to 29-year-olds when making travel decisions. After all, The aviation industry alone accounts for 2% of all man-made CO2 emissions.



From eco-tourism to staycations to alternative transport methods, millennials are setting the new standard of responsible travel.



Millennials are choosing plant-based diets over meat. Climate experts have long warned how livestock rearing has contributed massively to global warming and even deforestation. With over half of all greenhouse gas emissions from food being generated by animal products, such as meat and dairy. And according to Compare By Review’s research, millennials are the first generation to heed this warning.



One in five millennials has changed their diet to reduce their impact on the planet. And Millennials are more open to plant-based diets than other generations, with 54% identifying as flexitarian.



Millennials are choosing bikes over cars. Compare by Review explains how thanks to millennials’ love of bicycles, they are paving the way towards a healthier, greener, more sustainable urban lifestyle for everyone.



Compare by Review found that Millennials drive almost 2,000 miles less than baby boomers and own 0.4 fewer vehicles than them, too. And 46% of people aged 18-34 think prioritising cyclists in cities is important, compared to just 24% of people aged +55.



Compare by Review CEO, Mark Gordan, explained why he thinks millennials are superheroes, “I think Millennials are too often reviled for their optimistic outlook and willingness to defy societal norms. They have a lot that us older generations can all learn from when it comes to protecting our planet.”



He continues, “While you might not find them prancing around the streets in leotards and capes, Millennials are certainly making big, positive changes to our world.”



