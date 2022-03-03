LONDON (3 March): Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is embracing new flavours this Spring with a celebration of spice.



The latest edition of this special-issue series takes readers around the world via seven spices — from delicate vanilla pods grown on the island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe to the brick-red soups and stews infused with paprika found in the restaurants of Budapest



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller, said: “Spices have always connected the world. Whereas once they were one of the major driving forces behind vast trade routes, today they’re able to transport us to the kitchens of faraway places.



“If winter is all about comfort foods, then spring is the time to reanimate both our culinary curiosity and sense of discovery — and nothing symbolises this better than spices. In this issue, we’re offering an insight into seven of our favourite seeds, fruits, roots and barks — whether it’s Ching-He Huang’s favourite Sichuan pepper recipe or Anjum Anand’s love for green cardamom.”



Also in this issue, we visit the mountain huts serving up sumptuous dishes in Austria’s Tyrol region; break bread with a pair of celebrated bakers in Tallinn, Estonia; and explore the distinctly spicy cuisine of Durban, South Africa. There’s all this, plus the culinary highlights of Seoul, the Bahamas and the 11th arrondissement of Paris.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Gumbo — the complex story of Louisiana’s

beloved state dish

• My Life in Food: Author Caitlin Moran on Ottolenghi,

Noble Rot and her signature vegetarian pie

• Five ways with: Chef Filippo La Gattuta on how to get

the best out of artichokes

• Try it Now: Paneer is gaining popularity across the

UK as a versatile meat alternative

• Recipe Journal: Four sandwiches from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for perfecting Turkish kofte

• The Pioneer: Chef Nornie Bero is putting a lifelong

passion for Australia’s natural bounty at the heart

of her Melbourne restaurant, Big Esso



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE



Fast facts

Issue 15

On sale date: 3 March 2021

Price: £4.80

National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com





